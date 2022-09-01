To the Editor:
On June 24, 2022, my husband and I were at Rosehill Cemetery to pick up our six wooden cross memorials that had been pounded into the ground with a hammer next to the head stones of my twelve family members, plus my elementary piano teacher. It was then I realized that five of the crosses were gone, except for one way in the back at the Catholic Cemetery. My husband had made these wooden crosses.
The cemetery sign stated that all artificial containers needed to be removed by June 15 or they would be discarded. Looking around, Dave and I saw several artificial pot containers still on the ground and even a few still sticking in the ground with plastic cones. I brought two of these containers over to the people mowing to ask where my crosses were.
On June 25, 2022, Member A said to call Member B as he was one of the people out picking up. I told Member A it looked like only half of the cemetery had been picked up. Member A then went into a long discussion about the possibility of the people mowing getting hurt or even death caused by the plastic containers left on the ground. I then told him that my crosses were wooden and pounded in the ground right next to the headstones. The people mowing never, ever cut that close and I always brought my weed trimmer for around the headstones and grave markers even when there were no memorials out.
I stated to Member A, again the board members were picking and choosing discarding the cemetery memorials, that I was going to write a letter to the editor about this matter for the Hinckley paper. Member A yelled at me three times that I was not listening to them and that I would not do that. I replied that I would. On June 27, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., Member C called me stating that they heard I had a big problem with the Sexton. I replied that I did. Member C asked what was my problem. I told them they could read about it in the newspaper. Member C responded that they did not want that.
In conclusion, my concern is to wonder why are board members picking and choosing memorials to be discarded at the cemetery? Where are my crosses? Considering the times we are in, what if we had COVID, should we be out and about spreading our germs to others?
