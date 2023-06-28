After spending some time in Robinson Park, the one by Kettle River; not the Robinson Park uptown or the one in Pine City, I am happy to report that finally silence has been achieved!
During the daytime hours park visitors need not be annoyed by the insistent chirping of chipmunks or non-sensational noises song birds make. At night, an even more pleasing lack of sounds can be observed. This will allow the campers to rest peacefully. We all want them feeling bright-eyed and bushy tailed when they are ready to engaged in commerce uptown, early in the a.m.
No longer need they wake cursing all owls, songbirds, frogs, toads, insects or the pesky loons. Peace and quiet is what they come for, one would assume. I’ve personally heard reports of single, overweight men vacating campgrounds solely on the chance they could just find a quiet spot to camp in the state.
Finally, I would like to congratulate Mayor Pete Spartz for all the improvements and renovations the community has realized these last several terms in office. What do you enjoy most about the park, Pete? What are you most proud of? There are many choices. It can become overwhelming.
I remember when your brother, Andy, served as Mayor and after hearing some of my thoughts on Robinson park, was good enough to let me know that the pople of Sandstone were getting “a little tired of people from the townships commenting on city business.” So perhaps I am still not supposed to comment as I live several units of measurements from the boundary or edge of “town.” I haven’t kept up on any changes in policy or codes so things may have changed, or then again, maybe they haven’t.
In the interest of bureaucracy, I would like to ask if Pete, or any of the Town Council or Economic Development commissary, would be able to report:
Is the Robinson Park by Kettle River sprayed with pesticides?
If so, could a list of all pesticides used and applications dates be provided?
Also, a list of all species affected and how they were impacted could prove useful in future attempts to achieve a quiet and restful place to camp, here and in other communities.
Congratulations on a job well done to all who helped bring about a noiseless night at Robinson Park! I suggest a shrub be planted to dampen the sound of rushing water.
