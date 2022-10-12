To the Editor:
“The ultimate test of a man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard.” Gaylord Nelson, former Wisconsin governor, founder of Earth Day.
The U.S. Forest service put out a draft environmental study, which recommends a 20-year ban on sulfide-ore copper mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, national park in northern Minnesota. The environmental study summarizes numerous scientific research reports, and strengthens protection of BWCA watershed. The Trump administration had halted, (kept secret) an environmental assessment for copper mining risks to Minnesota’s BWCA watershed. Congressman Peter Stauber introduced legislation H.R. 8928: Permitting for Mining Needs Act of 2022.
Two proposed copper-sufide mines , PolyMet and Twin Metals, pose a dangerous threat to some of the cleanest water in Minnesota, and the United States. At stake are Lake Superior and the BWCA. The BWCA is the most visited Wilderness Area in the country. These foreign mining conglomerates claim these mines will not pollute but they don’t say how. Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness have worked with the Minnesota House and Senate on a bill requesting mining companies to prove that there has been at least one copper-sulfide mine in North America that has operated for 10 years and has been closed for 10 years, without causing pollution. The bill is called Prove It First.
FACTS: 0 number of copper-sulfide mines in the world that have not polluted..
*44% of total industrial pollution in the US comes from metal mining.
*50 million gallons of contaminated wastewater, loaded with lead, arsenic and other toxins, that is released by abandoned mines each day.
*1.9 million (1,900,000) tons of CO2 the proposed copper-sulfide mines in
Minnesota would release each year.
Congressman Stauber appears as an instrument of international mining conglomerate Antofagasta in making a last-gasp effort to resurrect the proposed Twin Metals sulfide mine at the edge of the BWCA. Antofagasta filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior seeking to bring back to life the Twin Metals’ expired mineral leases illegally reinstated by the Trump administration. This lawsuit puts profits over people and threatens the waters and environment of the BWCA, Yes, Congressman Stauber uses his power and position to introduce legislation to derail BWCA protectors/wilderness protectors.
Congressman Stauber needs to be voted out of office! He doesn’t represent Minnesota values. He supports extreme and partisan agenda. I am asking for voters to be informed.
Turkish Proverb: “ The forest was shrinking but the trees kept voting for the ax, for the ax was clever and convinced the trees at because his handle was made of wood he was on of them.
Information presented from Vote Smart whose mission is to provide free, factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected official to all Americans. Minneapolis Star Tribune and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness are also referred.
