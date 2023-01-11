On Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, our next-door neighbor called Mike and I to say his furnace was out.
After a number of calls to the township, and heating company, we went to help. Eric at D&E Heating initially called to advise how to get the furnace started. It wouldn’t stay lit.
He was cautioned about the roads, because of the storm that started on Tuesday. Nate of D&E Heating, had to dig himself out at one of the bigger snow drifts. Turns out he has a 2-wheel drive vehicle. He met up with Mike who led him the rest of the way to the house. Another D&E technician also came out with a plow truck to ensure they could get to our neighbor.
As it turns out, snow needed to be cleared away from the roof vent, and our elderly neighbor had read the gauge wrong and he was out of propane. D&E Heating plowed our dirt road just enough for Lakes Gas to be able to come out promptly, to fill up the tank. A couple hours later the Grader came out and plowed our roads.
That evening, our neighbor called to say his heat was up to 68 degrees. I’m so grateful to everyone that helped in this dangerous situation.
Heroes of the storm
Heroes of the storm
Into this home, we’re born
Into this storm, we’re thrown
Like a dog without a bone
A Tech out on loan
Heroes of the storm
Based on the song by The Doors, Riders on the Storm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.