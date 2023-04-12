Strange as it may seem to most Americans; viewed on the progressive world stage, the United States is a juggernaut that must be stopped! Those familiar with Swift’s tale of Lemuel Gulliver will recognize the similarity to our current condition as a nation. The dawdling doctor miscalculated and lost his way ending in Lilliput and circumstances he could not comprehend or control. To attribute our national condition to dawdling foolishness is folly that will accelerate National decline.
Listing the failures of the past twenty-six months will not forestall those that are forecast to unfold in the next twenty-two. We should, however, ask ourselves why our government is pursuing such policies? Are we about to be tied down and rendered defenseless? Why would our own governors concede the field to our enemies? Why would our own governors threaten us with the law? Are these the actions of governors sworn to protect the people and defend the constitution or has allegiance been directed elsewhere; to a place we cannot comprehend or control?
There is purpose behind current policy. It’s time to engage with government. Demand accountability and pay close attention to the consequence of events. Pray each day that our governors, unlike Gulliver, find the way back; or prepare to live in a world we cannot comprehend or control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.