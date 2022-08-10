To the Editor:
Incredibly, twenty-one months after losing the 2020 election, former President Trump continues to promulgate the lie that he won. This summer, appearing at primary campaign rallies in support of believers of his lies, the former president has repeatedly made his baseless claims. He even continues to play a direct role in attempting to overturn the election. In our neighboring state of Wisconsin, the former president recently called the Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, Robin Vos, encouraging Vos to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Speaker Vos informed Trump that such an action is not allowed under the state constitution. In retaliation Trump threw his support to Vos’ primary election opponent.
Given the fact that the former president continues to maintain that he won, the July 14 release of a thorough analysis of election fraud charges is timely. The 72-page report, “Lost Not Stolen”, is the work of a highly respected panel of conservative GOP lawyers, retired federal judges and retired office holders. Significantly this group included Ben Ginsberg, former counsel to GOP national, senatorial and congressional election committees. The report presents an analysis of 64 Trump legal challenges, reviewing 187 individual counts in the six battleground states. As a result of the committee’s meticulous analysis, the final report concludes there was “absolutely no evidence of fraud on the magnitude necessary to shift the result in any state, let alone the nation as a whole. In fact, there was no fraud that changed the outcome in even a single precinct.”
Furthermore, a recent report by the Associated Press regarding the highly contested use of electoral drop boxes concludes that “a survey of state election officials across the U.S. revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.” This survey included both Republican and Democratic states. (Minneapolis Star Tribune. July 17, 2022.)
Former President Trump’s groundless claims of significant election fraud continue to exacerbate the deep divisions within our country. His inflammatory Jan. 6, 2021 speech to a mob he knew was armed and his inaction for the next 187 minutes resulted in the desecration of our nation’s capitol building and the brutal beatings and deaths of brave law enforcement officers.
Our nation deserves better than this. We deserve leaders who tell the truth. We deserve leaders who put country before party and self promotion. We deserve leaders who take seriously their oath to defend the constitution.
