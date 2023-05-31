To the Editor: Lucy Kerster Sandstone, Minn. May 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We all want to thank Sandstone City Administrator, Kathy George, and the city boys for the hard wok of picking up the junk we put out by the curb those three Mondays. When we think about it, we can only imagine what it costs the city financially to do this free of charge for us. In appreciation, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Turkey vultures, the art of ballet ‘On Christ the solid rock I stand’ Gone bonkers Do you Remember 1973: Bruno local wins bowling tournament Remember the meaning of red, white, blue Babies and sympathy Free meals for children ages one to eight City dog learns rules from county dog Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine Tech receives some big news!Traffic stop leads to drug chargesSandstone library moving, expandingTuxedo Point’s new owners express concern over harassment, use of personal propertyDavid DronenPine County Jail Roster May 25, 2023Electric vehicle charging stations coming to former Pamida parking lotWhoa!Tree climbing, trimming and cutting – the face behind Obi’s Outdoor MaintenanceField Day fun! Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDeanna Schultz (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] May 31 Al-Anon: Wed, May 31, 2023 May 31 East Central Baccalaureate Wed, May 31, 2023 May 31 Living Sober AA Wed, May 31, 2023 May 31 Rock Creek AA Wed, May 31, 2023 May 31 Women only AA Wed, May 31, 2023 Jun 1 Day Break Respite: Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 TOPS Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 55+ Driver Discount Program Offered- Pine City Elementary Media Room Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 Veterans Coffee Talk Thu, Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1 American Legion Riders Thu, Jun 1, 2023
