Sheriff Report
October 3, 7:11 a.m., report of theft, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 3, 2:54 p.m., report of informational, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
October 3, 3:40 p.m., report of burglary, Cloverdale Road, Hinckley
October 3, 10:24 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake
October 4, 8:37 a.m., report of animal bite, Lake Avenue, Finlayson
October 4, 9:09 a.m., report of drug incident, 3rd Street SE, Hinckley
October 4, 12:01 p.m., report of property lost/found, Saint Croix Park, Hinckley
October 4, 12:59 p.m., report of drug incident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 4, 1:29 p.m., report of call back, Deerfield Road, Kerrick
October 4, 2:37 p.m., report of check welfare, Tamarack River Road, Sandstone
October 4, 4:38 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
October 4, 7:33 p.m., report of check welfare, Sunrise Road, Bruno
October 4, 7:48 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Giizhik Loop, Hinckley
October 4, 10:27 p.m., report of assist other agency, Mallard Road, Brook Park
October 5, 12:50 a.m., report of traffic stop, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
October 5, 8:48 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 5, 12:07 p.m., report of traffic stop, Old Military Road S, Hinckley
October 5, 1:37 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
October 5, 3:54 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
October 5, 4:32 p.m., report of disturbance, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
October 6, 3:03 a.m., report of disturbance, Badger Road, Sandstone
October 6, 7:39 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
October 6, 8:40 a.m., report of damage to property, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
October 6, 10:15 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Old Wagon Road, Sandstone
October 6, 4:00 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 2nd Street SE, Hinckley
October 6, 4:55 p.m., report of missing person, Andersen Alle, Askov
October 6, 5:54 p.m., report of call back, Main Street E, Hinckley
October 6, 9:03 p.m., report of vehicle fire, Parvey Line Road, Finlayson
October 7, 12:40 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
October 7, 1:00 a.m., report of assist other agency, Lawler Avenue N, Hinckley
October 7, 10:39 a.m., report of property lost/found, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
October 7, 6:42 p.m., report of property lost/found, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
October 7, 6:43 p.m., report of drug incident, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
October 8, 12:12 a.m., report of structure fire, Main Street, Sturgeon Lake
October 8, 10:51 a.m., report of tribal call, 3rd Street SE, Hinckley
October 8, 12:57 p.m., report of theft, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
October 8, 4:40 p.m., report of trespass, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
October 8, 4:40 p.m., report of theft, Lake Alma Road, Hinckley
October 8, 4:44 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Cloverdale Road, Hinckley
October 8, 5:46 p.m., report of disturbance, 1st Street SW, Hinckley
October 8, 7:14 p.m., report of animal bite, Scotch Pine Road, Finlayson
October 8, 8:25 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Giizhik Loop, Hinckley
Jail Roster
October 3
Reiss, Gerald James
Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Stasson, Paul George
Pine County Warrant-Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Pine-Identity Theft-Transfer/Possess/Uses Identity of Another Person
Werbelow, Shaun Lee
Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
October 4
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Sr.
Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Garbow, Tonilee Janice
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Graham, Anthony Valon
Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Greenleaf, Farrell Aaron
Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana
Johnson, Jacob Colt
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Dennis Duane
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
October 5
Brown, Corey Walter
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Hampton, Walter Terry
Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
October 6
Audie, Sandra Leigh
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Felony-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Protasiewicz, Chad
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Gram or more a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
October 7
Heyer, Ryan Harold
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired-Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test-Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Stanfield, Bradley Dean
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
October 8
Geisler, Devon James
Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Honsey, Daisha Shelene
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Lange, Richard Louis
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Ignition interlock-Tampers, Circumvents or Bypasses Device or Assists Another-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Swenson, Ross Allan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
October 9
Dye, Terrin James
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-No Proof Ins-Pharmacy-Unlawful Use of Misleading Name by Retail Business Implying Drug Store-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Kurry, Tasia Rae
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Lewis, Joy Elizabeth
Hold for Other Agency: Failure to Appear-Warrant Issued by Sherburne
Piper, William Scott III
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Schuldt, Jason Martin
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Thao, Sai Seng
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Watts, Isaac Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Gross Misdemeanor-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
