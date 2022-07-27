Sheriff Report
July 18, 1:52 a.m., report of unknown trouble, Military Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 18, 10:57 a.m., report of call back, Bremen Woods Lane
July 18, 10:59 a.m., report of informational, State Highway 123
July 18, 1:11 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Government Road, Hinckley
July 18, 2:10 p.m., report of burglary, Markville Road, Sandstone
July 18, 5:28 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 18, 8:14 p.m., report of traffic stop, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
July 19, 12:13 a.m., report of structure fire, Kerrick Road, Bruno
July 19, 5:33 a.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Launch Drive, Strugeon Lake
July 19, 6:37 a.m., report of trespass, Markville Road, Sandstone
July 19, 9:51 a.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
July 19, 11:19 a.m., report of unknown trouble, Andrew Street, Sandstone
July 19, 12:16 p.m., report of burglary, Wild Haven Road, Bruno
July 19, 2:59 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Stree SE, Hinckley
July 19, 4:11 p.m., report of runaway, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
July 19, 5:21 p.m., report of informational, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 19, 6:33 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 19, 11:24 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 20, 4:20 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Oak Avenue Hinckley
July 20, 4:45 p.m., report of check welfare, Dunn Avenue N, Hinckley
July 20, 6:23 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Hamaline Road, Finlayson
July 20, 8:04 p.m., report of public assist, Markville Road, Sandstone
July 20, 8:42 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 23, Askov
July 20, 9:40 p.m., report of trespass, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 20, 11:39 p.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
July 20, 11:54 p.m., report of incident with squad, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
July 21, 5:01 a.m., report of structure fire, Dell Road, Sandstone
July 21, 9:50 a.m., report of tribal call, Zhingob Avenue, Hinckley
July 21, 5:00 p.m., report of damage to property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 21, 5:21 p.m., report of theft, Finland Avenue, Finlayson
July 21, 6:17 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Airport Road, Sandstone
July 21, 8:03 p.m., report of check welfare, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
July 22, 12:44 a.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 22, 2:44 a.m., report of disturbance, Dahlstein Road, Finlayson
July 22, 5:46 a.m., report of theft, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
July 22, 11:30 a.m., report of structure fire, Hay Creek Drive, Hinckley
July 22, 12:49 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 22, 6:31 p.m., report of tribal call, Wiigawaas Street, Hinckley
July 22. 7:26 p.m., report of assault, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 22, 10:01 p.m., report of disturbance, Old Trail Road, Hinckley
July 23, 10:31 a.m., report of animal bite, Beaver Trail Road, Askov
July 23, 12:00 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Finlayson Road, Sandstone
July 23, 4:09 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Oak Avenue, Hinckley
July 23, 4:39 p.m., report of call back, Lords Lake Road, Sturgeon Lake
Jail Roster
July 18
Giampolo, Christopher Michael
Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Vu, Van Mai
Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
July 19
Borowick, Aaron Ray
Pine County Warrant Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Lindman, Jacob Allen
Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing an Officer In a Motor Vehicle
McGrath, Joshua Caine
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Reid Otis
Hold For Other Agency: Bench Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
Stenger, Joshua Allen
Pine County Warrant Bench-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Receiving Stolen Property
July 20
Casey, Kiley Lynn
Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
Dyals, Brody Rusch
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint
McQuade, Michael Roy
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Fuguitive From Justice From Other State
Reid, Michelle Ann
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Dangerous Weapons-Metal-Knuckles/Switch Blade-Theft-After Identification Numbers/Symbols-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Roseland, Dallas Joe
Pine County Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage Other Circumstances-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Hunting-Illegal Transport Firearm in Motor Vehicle-Unloaded, Uncased in Prohibited Area-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Receiving Stolen Property-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
July 21
Adams, Raymond Carl
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Controlled Substance Offense-Prohibitions on Property Use
Bartz, Calvin Edward
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 16-Significant Relationship
Benson, Rande Marc Allen
Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor
Frensko, Jeremy John
Boarder, Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Googleye, Kyle Ray
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Hughes, Wayne Dale
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Kenney, Joshua James
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Leonhard, Shane Martin
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
Locken, Mark Arthur
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Lyons, Kevin James Jr.
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 18; Fear Great Bodily Harm
Ranum, Benjamin Maurice
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Tibbetts, James
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication
Ward, Robert Duane
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
July 22
Elling, Kyla Raine
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Misdemeanor
Flowers, Timothy Daniel
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Quinnell, Jonathan Dean
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Felony
Quinnell, Sherri Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Thomas, Summer Rose
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
July 23
Anderson, Jed Allen
Under Sentence-Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Davis, Dontrell Marvin
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Liability of Nonpresent Owner; Crime Described-Driver’s License-Driving Without Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Criminal Vehicular Homicide-Operate Vehicle with Negl-Under Influence Combination Alcohol/Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald Allan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Moose, Darrian Raylynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
July 24
Kinn, Leonard Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Purull, Jesse Chad
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Silker, Joseph Timothy
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Pharmacy-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
