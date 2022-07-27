NOTICE
The proposed Local Human Service Transit Coordination Plan for Region 7E is available for public review and comment. This document can be found online at www.ecrdc.org or at the offices of the East Central Regional Development Commission: 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN. Comments may be submitted electronically to: karen.onan@ecrdc.org or mailed to: ECRDC, Attn: Karen Onan, 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN 55051. Questions: call 320-679-4065 #32. Deadline to comment is 12:00 PM on July 30, 2022.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
The City of Hinckley will test electronic voting machines to be used for vote marking in the Primary Election to be held on August 9, 2022. The tests will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM. The tests will be conducted at: City Hall, 106 1st St SE. Hinckley, MN. The public is invited to attend.
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Assumed Name | Amendment to
Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Sebald’s
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 318 Main Street Sandstone MN 55072 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Arlen Krantz Ford
ADDRESS: 318 Main Street P.O. Box 39 Sandstone MN 55072 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Alissa Clark
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 39 Sandstone MN 55072
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
WORK ITEM: 1319470900022
Original File Number: 1319470900022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/27/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
SEALED BID NOTICE
FOR THE FOLLOWING WORK:
EXCAVATION, REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL OF OLD CULVERTS, AND EXCAVATION AND CLEAN DITCHES BY THE CULVERTS, INSTALLATION OF THE NEW CULVERTS,
BACK FILL AREA OF THE EXCAVATION, AND PROVIDE CLASS FIVE GRAVEL
TO RETURN THE ROAD SURFACE TO IT’S PREVIOUS INTEGRITY PRIOR TO CULVERT WORK.
SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWN BOARD OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP FOR THE FOLLOWING WORK:
1. CLEAN OUT THE ENDS OF CULVERTS.
2. ELIMINATE A CULVERT: SIZE OF CULVERT 24 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET IN LENGTH.
3. CULVERT 24 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET IN LENGTH NEEDS TO BE LOWERED.
4. EXCAVATE AREAS AND CLEAN AREAS OF WHERE CULVERTS WILL BE REPLACED.
5. DISPOSE OF 6 OLD CULVERTS.
6. REPLACE 5 EXISTING CULVERTS WITH LARGER CULVERTS: THE NEW CULVERTS WILL BE: 30 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET IN LENGTH.
7. BACK FILL AREA OF EXCAVATION.
8. PROVIDE CLASS FIVE GRAVEL TO RETURN THE ROAD SURFACE TO IT’S PREVIOUS INTEGRITY PRIOR TO CULVERT WORK.
9. AND ANY OTHER WORK THAT NEEDS TO BE COMPLETED.
This work must be completed by September 30, 2022.
Sealed bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. on the 11th day of August., 2022, at the Sturgeon Lake Township Hall located at 86290 New Town Hall Road, Sturgeon Lake MN. Do Not Mail Bids to the Township Hall. Mail Bids to Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, M, 55795. The bids must be postmarked by August 8th, 2022. The Bids must contain a Certificate of Insurance. Bids will be open at the Town Meeting on the 11th of August, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall.
The Township Hall reserves to accept or reject any or all bids.
PLEASE CONTACT EDWARD MAGDZIARZ, TOWNSHIP ROAD INSPECTOR FOR INFORMATION ON THE ABOVE LISTED CULVERT. 218-380-3743
This notice is given by my hand on this 21st day of July, 2022. Nedene Kuhlman, clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, MN 55795
NOTICE FOR BIDS
The City of Willow River is now accepting bids for winter snow removal and sanding services. All bids must be received by September 5th and will be reviewed by the city council at the September 6th meeting. Please submit sealed bids to Willow River City Clerk, 8099 County Hwy 61, P.O. Box 125, Willow River. (218) 372-3733
CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO.
20220720-02
(Summary Publication)
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE ORDAINS:
Section 1. The City Council has duly adopted Ordinance No. 20220720-01 entitled
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 120
COLLECTION OF UNPAID SERVICE CHARGES AND FEES
Section 2. The City Council has reviewed the following summary of the ordinance and approved its publication in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 412.191, subdivision 4.
Section 3. Summary of Ordinance No. 20220720-01
The Ordinance is renumbered from 120 to 121.
Section 4. Copies available. The complete text of the Ordinance is available for inspection at the office of the City Administrator, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Section 5. Ordinance No. 20220720-02 is effective upon the day following publication of this Summary.
Adopted by the Sandstone City Council this 20th day of July, 2022.
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kathy George, City Administrator
NOTICE OF FILING
FOR THE 2022
GENERAL ELECTION
CITY OF Rutledge MINNESOTA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Rutledge General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Candidates for the offices listed below may file in person or by mail between 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Complete documents and fees must be received, physically, by 5:00 p.m. on the last day of filing, which is August 16, 2022.
Mayor – 2 year term
City Council (1seat) – 4 year term
City Clerk– 2 year term
Affidavits of Candidacy forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, email cityofrutledge@gmail.com or call (218) 380-2970. The cost of filing is $2.00. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.
If you have questions about filing for office, please contact the City of Clerk’s office at (218)380-2970 or email at Cityofrutledge@gmail.com
Attest,
Lynnette Hischer
Clerk, City of Rutledge
Published in the North Pine County
Notice for City of Denham
The City of Denham has three openings on the City Council effective January 1, 2023 including Mayor and two Council Member positions. Applicants must reside in the City of Denham. If interested, please send a letter by email or postal mail. Email is denhamcity@gmail.com. Mail Address is PO Box 246 Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783. The filing fee to be placed on the ballot for November election is $2. All applicants must submit their name before August 15, 2022. Elections will be held in November 2022.
CITY OF SANDSTONE
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 to take public comment on a:
Request for a conditional use permit in accordance with City Code Section 515.23, subdivision 4(c), by Matt & Jennifer Anderson, to expand their operation, Anderson Recycling, on property zoned Industrial, located at 1715 State Highway 23 N.
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.
Dated July 14, 2022
/s/ Kathy George,
City Administrator
NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST OF ELECTION EQUIPMENT
City of Askov
Pursuant to Minnesota Statue 206.83: Notice is hereby given that the City of Askov will test the voting equipment to be used at the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The City of Askov will conduct an accuracy test for the ballot marking machine and the ballot counting machine on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Askov Community Center. This test is open to the public.
NOTICE TO VOTERS OF
PARTRIDGE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST OF ELECTION EQUIPMENT Township of Partridge Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83: Notice is hereby given that the Township of Partridge will test the voting equipment to be used at the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The City of Askov will conduct an accuracy test for the ballot marking machine and the ballot counting machine on Sunday August 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Askov Community Center. This test is open to the public.
Anne Stitt
Clerk
Public Accuracy Test
Barry Township will hold it’s Public Accuracy Test on election equipment on Monday August 1, 2022. The test will take place at 10 am at 104 Old Highway 61 N in Hinckley, MN.
The public is invited to attend.
Sue Dutcher
Barry Township Clerk
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
____________
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
_____________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Christina Brugler, a single person
Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns
Dated:September 4, 2019
Recorded: December 4, 2019
Pine County Recorder Document No. A550261
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:September 16, 2020
Recorded: September 16, 2020
Pine County Recorder Document No. A555644
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008671-0000131832-6
Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 1, Sunnyside 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 265402000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
16433 Sunnyside Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,228.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $146,832.75
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is March 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 18, 2022
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $149,246.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy John Pearson, a single person and Ernest Timothy Pearson, a married man, as joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008671-0000061080-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 25, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 531528
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Seventeen (17), which lies southerly of the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 2nd Addition and westerly of Wilderness Drive in the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 1st Addition and lying easterly of the west 380 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4 and lies north of the south 340 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4. Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39149 Wilderness Lane, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23.0210.003
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE
DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,477.64
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 8, 2023, or the next business day if March 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 14, 2022
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 31, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $262,654.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher Norby, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 12, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A546782
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2019
Recorded: October 21, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A549376
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004077664-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 63802 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23.0273.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 41, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $327,677.15
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2023, or the next business day if February 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 9, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: July 21, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 5, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,149.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Carol Ann B Feltus, married
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008597-3000001375-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Impac Mortgage Corp.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 2, 2015, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A519247, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on September 9, 2016 as Document Number A528796
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 140.0 feet of the South 733.0 feet of the West 333.0 feet of Government Lot 4, Section 22, Township 39, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1606 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 280312000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $69,760.38
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2023, or the next business day if January 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 13, 2022
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 14, 2022, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to August 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 18, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: July 20, 2022.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
22-114416
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 14, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,380.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Rodney Kish, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: HSBC Mortgage Services Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 31, 2005 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: 449243
And corrected by: Corrective Mortgage
Recorded: March 29, 2019
Document Number: A-545505
ASSIGNMENTS
OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.
Dated: July 28, 2016
Recorded: August 4, 2016 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A528114
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR1
Dated: March 15, 2022
Recorded: March 21, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A568599
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: HSBC Mortgage Services Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 69926 Rutabaga Road, Sandstone, MN 55072
Tax Parcel ID Number: 20.0247.002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 650 feet of that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NE 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Forty-three (43), Range Sixteen (16), lying East of the West 66 feet thereof and West of the East 165 feet thereof, subject to County Highway 32, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $133,794.08
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2023, or the next business day if January 28, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 1, 2022
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR1
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050936-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: July 19, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR1
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050936-F1
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of
Darren John Oman,
Decedent
Court File No. 58-PR-22-22
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 9, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Nanette Faye Burch, whose address is 985 Fearlene Ave, Turlock, CA, 95380 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 6-29-22
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Kris Cunningham
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
P.O. Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
July 20, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier
Members absent: Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: Sandstone Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Firefighter Jeff Gaede, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, Deputy Nick Solomon, Chris Nathan, North Pine County News Editor Jen Yocum-Stans
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve minutes from the June 15, 2022 Regular Council Meeting and an amendment to the Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing Position Description. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to abate the nuisance of refuse/solid waste and mud truck at 717 Commercial Ave N, and to abate future nuisances on this property after giving 7-day written notice to the property owner/residents. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to abate the nuisance of refuse/solid waste and remove the fire pit at 605 Commercial Ave N, and to abate future nuisances on this property after giving 7-day written notice to the property owner/residents. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to abate the nuisance of refuse/solid waste, vehicles, and RV at 506 Court Ave N. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz not to waive the 2nd false alarm fee for Harvest Christian School. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20220720-01 accepting donations for Panther Park in the total amount of $17,332.44. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220720-02 accepting the donation of a Trex Bench from the Sandstone Quarry Lions. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to accept the proposal from Tim Davis for the purchase and redevelopment of 309 Park Ave and to approve the Development Agreement as presented. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to award the Library Project bid to BCI Construction, Inc. for the base bid of $1,189,000 and accepting alternates 3, 4 and 5 in the amount of $24,000 for a total contract amount of $1,213,000. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220720-03 approving USDA Loan Security Agreement for a Subsequent Loan in the amount of $405,000 for a 35-year term at 2.5% interest for the Library Project. Motion carried 3-0.
The City received a request from Sandstone Township to work together to develop an Orderly Annexation agreement. Council Members discussed the request and thought it would be a good idea to work with Sandstone Township at some point in the future.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to adopt Ordinance No. 20220720-01 to renumber City Code 120 regarding unpaid service charges and fees to City Code 121. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to accept the proposal from SEH for engineering services related to the I-35 Utility Extension project in the total amount of $15,200. Motion passed 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to hire Holly Taylor as a probationary firefighter. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to approve the purchase of a 65’ x 48’ Britespan Atlas L10 Series Sand/Salt shed, including pre-cast concrete bunker panels, for the total cost of $108,840 and to finance it through NCL’s 3-year plan after review by the City Attorney. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the June financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $368,834.15. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to adjourn at 8:00 p.m. Motion carried 3-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
July 18, 2022 - Regular Board Meeting
Community Board Room at 6:00 PM
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Julie Domogalla, Judy Loken, Angie Presley, Genny Swenson, Doug Ecklund, Rich Thomsen, Pete Brown, Stefanie Youngberg. Others Present: Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Newspaper, Becky Maki.
I Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 6pm.
II. No items presented at open forum.
III. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
II. Discussion of Commissioner’s Review and Comment on Proposed Building Bonds from MDE.
A. Superintendent Youngberg summarized the projects proposed to be funded and the Commissioner’s letter.
B. Chair Domogalla opened up questions from the board and public.
III. Motion by Thomsen, second by Presley to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. July Bills
i. 6/9-6/30
ii. 7/1-7/13
B. Minutes for the June meeting
C. Employment
i. Ashley Cummins, Social Worker at BA, Step 3 effective for the 2022-23 school year.
ii. Carmen Carpenter, High School Principal effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
iii. Elizabeth Conway, Preschool Teacher at BA, Step 1 effective for the 2022-23 school year.
iv. Jennie Carlin move to EC Special Education Teacher effective for the 2022-23 school year.
v. Roger Keller, Girls Basketball Head Coach Year 5
vi. Resignation/Retirement - Kathy Gutknecht, Community Education Secretary effective July 26, 2022.
vii. Approve - Memorandum of Agreement with AFSCME - custodial and building engineers option to work
four, ten hour days in the summer.
viii. Amber Benner, Fall Play Director Year 1
D. Reapprove all School District Policies
E. Policy 714 Fund Balance – annual review and renewal
F. MSBA Membership - $4,755 (last year we paid $4,782)
IV. REPORTS
A. Community Education, Becky Maki, Director - Becky introduced herself and provided a recap of her
involvement with Community Education. Keep the Light on in the Schools has been an often used motto in her years serving Community Education.
B. Superintendent Youngberg reported on a meeting with ICS to review the 5 year master agreement, ECMECC Operating Committee meeting on June 24th and insurance claim for the recent storm damage.
C. High School Principal reported on summertime transition, summer school, course registration, appreciation to custodial crew and staff update.
D. Elementary Principal reported on staffing updates, staff development and upcoming events for August.
E. Business Manager reported on audit prep, long term facilities maintenance, LTFM levy for SCRED, current ADM report and a list of student activity accounts and ending balances for FY22.
F. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall
xi. Set Meeting Dates:
1. AFSCME Negotiations - August 10th, 4-6 pm
V. COMMUNICATIONS
VI. OLD BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. A big thank you to Genny Swenson and Jennie Carlin for leading successful youth baseball and softball leagues this summer. Also thank you to the various parents and community members who also stepped up to coach, ump and help out where necessary.
B. Motion by Thomsen, second by Brown to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. TD Ameritrade - Dorothy Stockamp $5,593.69
ii. Bryce & Gina Shervheim $100 Band
iii. Essentia Health - Garden Grant donation $5,000
PINE COUNTY POLLING PLACE LOCATIONS AND TIMES FOR THE AUGUST 9, 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION
TOWNSHIPS
Arlone 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cloverdale Senior Citizen Ctr, 38736 Cloverdale Rd,
Hinckley
Arna 10 a.m.-8 pm.
Town Hall, 50252 1st Ave, Markville
Barry 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Odd Fellows Lodge #154, 104 Old Hwy 61 N, Hinckley
Birch Creek 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 1930 Birch Valley Rd, Denham
Bremen 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Rutledge Community Center, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge
Brook Park 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Rd, Brook Park
Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Chengwatana 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 27136 Forest Rd, Pine City
Clover 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 48988 State Hwy 48, HinckleyCrosby 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 40922 Fishtail Rd, Hinckley Danforth Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Dell Grove 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Em Luth. Church, 16726 Grindstone Lake Rd, Sandstone
Finlayson 10 a.m.-8 a.m.
Town Hall, 36923 State Hwy 18, SandstoneFlemingMail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
American Legion Hall, 306 Lawler Ave N, HinckleyKerrickMail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Kettle River 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 77594 Co Hwy 61, Willow River
Mission Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 24784 Main St, BerounMunch 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Rd, HinckleyNew Dosey Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Nickerson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Norman Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Ogema 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Rd, HinckleyPark Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Partridge 7a.m.-8 p.m.
Askov Community Ctr, 6369 Kobmagergade, AskovPine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine CityPine Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 1999 Hwy 18, FinlaysonPokegama 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd, Pine CityRoyalton 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Rd, BrahamSandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Senior Citizen Ctr, Main St, Sandstone
Sturgeon Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 86290 New Town Hall Rd, Sturgeon LakeWilma 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 61207 Duxbury Rd, DuxburyWindemere 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 91546 Military Rd, Sturgeon LakeCITIES
Askov 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Askov Community Ctr, 6369 Kobmagergade, Askov
Brook Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Denham Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Finlayson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Henriette Mail Ballot 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Hall, 106 1st St SE, Hinckley
Kerrick Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Pine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Govt Ctr, 315 Main St S, Pine CityRock Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Center, 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City
Rutledge 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Rutledge Community Center, 7369 Hwy 61, RutledgeSandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Community Worship Center, 114 Minnesota St, Sandstone
Sturgeon Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Hall, 3084 Farm to Market Rd, Sturgeon LakeWillow River Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
**All election related questions should be directed to the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 320-591-1670 or email elections@co.pine.mn.us**
