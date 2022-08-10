NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Sandstone Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) will meet at Sandstone City Hall located at 119 Fourth Street in Sandstone, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 to conduct a public hearing on the proposed sale of certain real property owned by the EDA and located in the City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
Parcel ID No: 45.5649.000 Lot 2 Block 1 Grant Knowles Addition
A copy of all documents relating to the proposed sale of this property will be on file and available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matters to be considered at the public hearing will be heard orally at the hearing or in writing addressed to Kathy George, Executive Director, PO Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072; or e-mail to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
BY ORDER of the Board of Commissioners.
Dated: August 5, 2022.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 2022
NOTICE
REQUESTING FENCING INSTALL BIDS
CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
The City of Sturgeon Lake is requesting bids for completing split rail fence installation at Cathedral Pines. Successful bidder to carry adequate liability and workman’s compensation insurance and submit proof of insurance if awarded bid. The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
Bids must be submitted before Friday, August 12, 2022, and will be opened at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the City of Sturgeon Lake Town Hall, 2084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN, 55783. Sealed bid envelopes marked “Fence Installation Quote Bid” may be dropped off at the City Hall office located at 3084 Farm to Market Road or be mailed to City of Sturgeon Lake, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (218) 372-339, or via email at email SturgeonClerk21@gmail.com .
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 2022
NOTICE
REQUESTING GRAVEL & GRADING BIDS
FOR 2022-2023
CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
The City of Sturgeon Lake, Pine County, Minnesota, is accepting bids to supply and delivery up to 2,000 cubic yards of crushed maintenance gravel, MN/DOT Spec Class 5 on City of Sturgeon Lake Roads for continuous graveling and up to 500 yards for spot graveling by the contractor. Please submit a separate quote for each. Note that some loads of gravel may be randomly sampled for and independent sieve analysis and randomly selected to be scared at a nearby verified scale to ensure quality and quantity of gravel being applied to town roads. City will not be responsible for any time lost while this sampling occurs. Must be able to supply materials within five business day per cities pre request Spot graveling will occur throughout the year as needed. A list of roads to be graveled will be provided and available upon request.
Successful bidder to provide Certificates of Liability/Worker’s Comp insurance must be included with all quotes. No quotes will be accepted that do not include commercial general liability insurance coverage with a policy limit of at least $1,500,000 per occurrence; and workers compensation insurance if awarded bid. The City of Sturgeon Lake must be listed as certificate holder, if you are awarded the contract. The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
Bids must be submitted before Friday, August 12, 2022, and will be opened at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the City of Sturgeon Lake Town Hall, 2084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN, 55783. Sealed bid envelopes marked “2022-2023 Gravel & Grading Quote Bid” may be dropped off at the City Hall office located at 3084 Farm to Market Road or be mailed to City of Sturgeon Lake, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.
The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (218) 372-339, or via email at email SturgeonClerk21@gmail.com .
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 2022
NOTICE
REQUESTING PLOWING, SNOW REMOVAL & SALT/SANDING
BIDS FOR 2022-2023
CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
The City of Sturgeon Lake, Pine County, Minnesota, is requesting bids for plowing, snow removal and salt/sanding of town roads for the 2022/2023 winter season. Contractor must demonstrate adequate equipment such as: V-plow, wing; 26,001 lb. or larger truck for plowing and sanding; and all equipment must have strobe lights, access to Grader a plus but not required. Also, a CDL required, bonded, liquid/salt/salt sand application ability. Plowing required at (two) 2 inches of snowfall, liquid application at intersections and areas prone to ice. Please include with your bid: Hourly rate for snow removal; hourly rate for salt/sanding; and contact person and phone number. If a bid is approved, the contract will be awarded upon inspection of equipment.
Successful bidder to carry adequate liability and workman’s compensation insurance and submit proof of insurance if awarded bid. The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
Bids must be submitted before Friday, August 12, 2022, and will be opened at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the City of Sturgeon Lake Town Hall, 2084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN, 55783. Sealed bid envelopes marked “2022-2023 Plowing and Snow Removal Bid” may be dropped off at the City Hall office located at 3084 Farm to Market Road or be mailed to City of Sturgeon Lake, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (218) 372-339, or via email at email SturgeonClerk21@gmail.com .
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
The City of Willow River is now accepting bids for winter snow removal and sanding services. All bids must be received by September 5th and will be reviewed by the city council at the September 6th meeting. Please submit sealed bids to Willow River City Clerk, 8099 County Hwy 61, P.O. Box 125, Willow River. (218) 372-3733
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August. 11, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY
ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
John Meyer is requesting a variance at 91202 Range Line Rd, Kerrick (PID: 21.0184.000), Nickerson Township, Section 7, Township 45, Range 17 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 3.3.1 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance to construct a seven hundred twenty square foot shed that does not meet the 100’ setback from the road centerline.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION
OPTION VIA ZOOM
To join online:
Meeting Link:
To join by phone:
+1-833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 874 4523 6241
Passcode: 804804
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 11, 2022)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
____________
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
_____________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Christina Brugler, a single person
Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns
Dated:September 4, 2019
Recorded: December 4, 2019
Pine County Recorder Document No. A550261
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:September 16, 2020
Recorded: September 16, 2020
Pine County Recorder Document No. A555644
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008671-0000131832-6
Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 1, Sunnyside 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 265402000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
16433 Sunnyside Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,228.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $146,832.75
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is March 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 18, 2022
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4, 11 18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $149,246.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy John Pearson, a single person and Ernest Timothy Pearson, a married man, as joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008671-0000061080-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 25, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 531528
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Seventeen (17), which lies southerly of the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 2nd Addition and westerly of Wilderness Drive in the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 1st Addition and lying easterly of the west 380 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4 and lies north of the south 340 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4. Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39149 Wilderness Lane, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23.0210.003
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,477.64
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 8, 2023, or the next business day if March 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 14, 2022
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4,11,18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $126,326.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason L Isaacson and Jodi L Isaacson, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lake State Federal Credit Union, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 28, 2013 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-506934
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Towne Mortgage Company
Dated: June 3, 2022
Recorded: June 3, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A570039
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100574511300000494
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Lake State Federal Credit Union
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCU Mortgage
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 24726 Nurses Rd, Sandstone, MN 55072
Tax Parcel ID Number: 30.0618.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the North 660 feet of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 32, Township 42, Range 20, lying West of the East 660 feet thereof. Subject to Cartway recorded as Document #352955.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $119,153.68
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2023, or the next business day if March 25, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 28, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Towne Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 051367-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022
NOTICE
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,191.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Charles R. Magnuson, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Cole Taylor Bank TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100880800010396915 SERVICER: Fifth Third Bank LENDER: Cole Taylor Bank, an Illinois Chartered Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on January 8, 2014, as Document No. 512590. ASSIGNED TO: Fifth Third Bank, National Association by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/25/2022 and recorded on 05/09/2022 as Document No. A569561. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the center of Section 35, Township 45, Range 18, and running East 2 rods along the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section; thence South at right angles 2 rods to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 20 rods on a line parallel with and 2 rods East of the quarter line between the Southeast 1/4 and Southwest 1/4 of said Section 35; thence running East at angles a distance of 16 rods; thence North at right angles a distance of 20 rods; thence West at right angles a distance of 16 rods to place of beginning; said tract containing 2 acres and all being within the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 45, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian. Also an easement for right-of-way for road purposes on a strip of land 2 rods wide along the South side of the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section 35, starting at the center of the Section and running East, a distance of 40 rods. The Northwest corner of said strip being the center of Section 35.PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5374 OAK LN, KERRICK, MN 55756 PROPERTY I.D: 41.0037.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Six Thousand Six Hundred Fifty-Six and 19/100 ($106,656.19) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has
been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 29, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, or the next business day if March 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 11, 2022 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/MortgageeEdinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00146-1 A-4756268 08/11/2022, 08/18/2022, 08/25/2022, 09/01/2022, 09/08/2022, 09/15/2022
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2022
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Foreign Limited Liability Company/Certificate of Authority to Transact Business in Minnesota
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C
This Certificate of Authority has been approved pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C. By filing this Certificate of Authority, the company certifies that is has complied with the organization laws in the jurisdiction of its organization.
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME in HOME JURISDICTION: STEALTH INVEST 4 LLC
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME in MINNESOTA: STEALTH INVEST 4 LLC
HOME JURISDICTION: Nevada
REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT: Name: LEGALINC CORPORATE SERVICES INC.
Address: 3800 AMERICAN BLVD. WEST SUITE 1500 #300-030 BLOOMINGTON MN 55431 USA
PRINCIPAL PLACE of BUSINESS ADDRESS: 1810 E Sahara Ave Ste 212 #2191 Las Vegas NV 89104 USA
HOME OFFICE ADDRESS: 1810 E. SAHARA AVENUE SUITE 215 LAS VEGAS NV 89104 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Kyu Cho
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
EFILE1234#INCFILE.com
WORK ITEM: 1321882600024
Original File Number: 1321882600024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
07/15/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News August 4, 11, 2022
State of Minnesota
County of Pine
District Court
Tenth Judicial District
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-66
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Barbara A. Brusewitz, a/k/a
Barbara Ann Rose Brusewitz,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 25, 2008. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Antoinette Marie McGuire whose address is 3311 W. Sandwich Road, Sandwich, Illinois 60548, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 2, 2022
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.