NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Sandstone Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) will meet at Sandstone City Hall located at 119 Fourth Street in Sandstone, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 to conduct a public hearing on the proposed sale of certain real property owned by the EDA and located in the City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
Parcel ID No: 45.5649.000 Lot 2 Block 1 Grant Knowles Addition
A copy of all documents relating to the proposed sale of this property will be on file and available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matters to be considered at the public hearing will be heard orally at the hearing or in writing addressed to Kathy George, Executive Director, PO Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072; or e-mail to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
BY ORDER of the Board of Commissioners.
Dated: August 5, 2022.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 2022
Public Notice
North Pine Area
Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or Via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 811 7200 7061
Passcode: 713820
One tap mobile is:
1-312-626-6799 US
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 2022
Birch Creek Township
Regular Board Meeting
Please be advised that the regular board meeting of the Birch Creek Town Board will take place at 7:00 p.m. On August 18, 2022. Meeting will be held at the Birch Creek Town Hall in Denham, MN. All residents are welcome to attend.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 2022
Sturgeon Lake Township
Invitation to submit quotes for the following Work:
Excavation, removal and disposal of old culverts, installation of the new culverts, back fill area of excavation, and provide class five gravel to return the road surface to its previous integrity prior to culvert work
QUOTES WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWN BOARD OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP FOR THE FOLLOWING WORK:
1. ELIMINATE A CULVERT 24 INCHES BY 36 FEET.
2. EXCAVATE OF AREAS AND CLEAN AREAS WHERE CULVERTS WILL BE REPLACED.
3. DISPOSE OF 6 OLD CULVERTS.
4. REPLACE 5 EXISTING CULVERTS WITH LARGER CULVERTS: THE NEW CULVERTS WILL BE: 30 INCHES IN DIAMETER BY 36 FEET; STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP WILL SUPPLY THE CULVERTS.
5. BACK FILL AREAS OF EXCAVATION.
6. PROVIDE CLASS FIVE GRAVEL TO RETURN THE ROAD SURFACE TO IT’S PREVIOUS INTEGRITY PRIOR TO CULVERT WORK.
This work must be completed by October 15th, 2022.
Quotes will be received until 6:00 p.m. on the 31st of August, 2022, at the Sturgeon Lake Township Hall located at 86290 New Town Hall Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN. Do Not Mail Quotes to the Township Hall. Mail Quotes to Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, MN. 55795. The Quotes must contain a Certificate of Insurance. Quotes will be reviewed by the Town Board at the special Town Meeting on the 31st of August, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sturgeon Lake Township Hall.
The Township reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotes.
PLEASE CONTACT EDWARD MAGDZIARZ, TOWNSHIP ROAD INSPECTOR FOR INFORMATIONAL ON THE ABOVE LISTED CULVERTS. 218-380-1643.
This notice is given by my name on this day of August, 2022. Nedene Kuhlman, clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, MN 55795
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 2022
Sturgeon Lake Township Special Meeting Notice For Accepting Quotes For the Township’s Culvert Projects
Notice is hereby Given the Town Board of Sturgeon Lake Township: There will be a special meeting on August 31st, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the township hall. The purpose of this special meeting will be for the town board of accept quotes on the township’s culvert projects. The quotes will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. on August 31, 2022. The town board will open the quotes at 6:00 p.m.
The town board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotes for this culvert project.
Nedene Kuhlman, clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 2022
Sandstone Township
Planning Committee
Notice of Public Hearing
Sandstone Township Planning Committee will be holding a public hearing on a variance request for property at 54520 United Country Court, Sandstone, MN 55072 parcel ID# 30.501.3000. The variance request is for a non-conforming sized lot to be used for a residential building. Sandstone Township residents are welcomed to voice their opinion on the variance request. The meeting will be held at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072, at 7 p.m., Sept. 8, 2022. Written comments must be received by Sept. 1, 2022. Send them to: Sandstone Township, PO Box, 564, Sandstone, MN 55072
Ailene Croup, clerk
Sandstone Township
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 2022
Notice
City of Finlayson regular council meeting for September will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm due to scheduling conflicts.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
____________
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
_____________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Christina Brugler, a single person
Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns
Dated:September 4, 2019
Recorded: December 4, 2019
Pine County Recorder Document No. A550261
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:September 16, 2020
Recorded: September 16, 2020
Pine County Recorder Document No. A555644
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008671-0000131832-6
Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 1, Sunnyside 2nd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 265402000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
16433 Sunnyside Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,228.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $146,832.75
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is March 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 18, 2022
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4, 11 18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $149,246.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy John Pearson, a single person and Ernest Timothy Pearson, a married man, as joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008671-0000061080-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 25, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 531528
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Seventeen (17), which lies southerly of the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 2nd Addition and westerly of Wilderness Drive in the recorded plat of Wilderness Preserve 1st Addition and lying easterly of the west 380 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4 and lies north of the south 340 feet of said SW1/4 of SE1/4. Pine County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39149 Wilderness Lane, Hinckley, MN 55037
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23.0210.003
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,477.64
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 8, 2023, or the next business day if March 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 14, 2022
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on July 21, 28, August 4,11,18, 25, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $126,326.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason L Isaacson and Jodi L Isaacson, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lake State Federal Credit Union, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 28, 2013 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-506934
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Towne Mortgage Company
Dated: June 3, 2022
Recorded: June 3, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A570039
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100574511300000494
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Lake State Federal Credit Union
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCU Mortgage
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 24726 Nurses Rd, Sandstone, MN 55072
Tax Parcel ID Number: 30.0618.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the North 660 feet of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 32, Township 42, Range 20, lying West of the East 660 feet thereof. Subject to Cartway recorded as Document #352955.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $119,153.68
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2023, or the next business day if March 25, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 28, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Towne Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 051367-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022
NOTICE
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,191.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Charles R. Magnuson, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Cole Taylor Bank TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100880800010396915 SERVICER: Fifth Third Bank LENDER: Cole Taylor Bank, an Illinois Chartered Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on January 8, 2014, as Document No. 512590. ASSIGNED TO: Fifth Third Bank, National Association by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/25/2022 and recorded on 05/09/2022 as Document No. A569561. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the center of Section 35, Township 45, Range 18, and running East 2 rods along the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section; thence South at right angles 2 rods to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 20 rods on a line parallel with and 2 rods East of the quarter line between the Southeast 1/4 and Southwest 1/4 of said Section 35; thence running East at angles a distance of 16 rods; thence North at right angles a distance of 20 rods; thence West at right angles a distance of 16 rods to place of beginning; said tract containing 2 acres and all being within the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 45, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian. Also an easement for right-of-way for road purposes on a strip of land 2 rods wide along the South side of the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section 35, starting at the center of the Section and running East, a distance of 40 rods. The Northwest corner of said strip being the center of Section 35.PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5374 OAK LN, KERRICK, MN 55756 PROPERTY I.D: 41.0037.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Six Thousand Six Hundred Fifty-Six and 19/100 ($106,656.19) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 29, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, or the next business day if March 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 11, 2022 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/MortgageeEdinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00146-1 A-4756268 08/11/2022, 08/18/2022, 08/25/2022, 09/01/2022, 09/08/2022, 09/15/2022
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2022
State of Minnesota
County of Pine
District Court
Tenth Judicial District
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-66
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Barbara A. Brusewitz, a/k/a
Barbara Ann Rose Brusewitz,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 25, 2008. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Antoinette Marie McGuire whose address is 3311 W. Sandwich Road, Sandwich, Illinois 60548, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 2, 2022
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022 - 10 A.M.
NORTH PINE GOVERNMENT CENTER
1602 HWY. 23 NORTH
SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Terry Lovgren joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Lovgren was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 18078 E Ida Dr., Centennial, Colorado. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the July 5, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council Notification Letter and Project List
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – July 11, 2022
Pine County Health Insurance Committee Minutes – June 30, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Fund June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General
Fund 7,460,603 6,643,532 (817,072)Health and Human Services Fund
2,908,973 2,767,009 (141,964)
Road and Bridge Fund
5,893,517 2,838,553 (3,054,964)COVID Relief
2,865,452 5,059,362 2,193,910
Land
1,640,089 1,922,071 281,982
Self Insurance
587,862 393,749 (194,114)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
24,071,675 22,743,276 (1,328,399)
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 618 claims under $2,000, not needing approval, totaling $10,337,942.44 were paid during the period of June 1, 2022-June 30, 2022: 4imprint, Inc., 5,723.57; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 4,813.12; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 5,527.03; Askov Deep Rock, 32,207.84; Aspen Mills, 2,718.23; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,780.50; C & T CONTRACTING, 4,000.00; Cardmember Service-Calm.com Subscription, 2,485.88; Cardmember Service-CleanitSupply.com, 2,586.63; Cardmember Service-Grand Casino Hotel, 4,026.67; CELLEBRITE INC, 4,300.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 22,894.61; CENTRAL PINE LUMBER CO, 10,000.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 5,915.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 2,142.41; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 2,450.00; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 316,966.55; DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, 3,970.99; DHS State Operated Services, 7,278.80; East Central Energy Of Braham, 16,538.72; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 176,301.50; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 104,900.92; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 4,577.35; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,850.00; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,258.20; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,600.00; FORTERRA PIPE AND PRECAST, 3,641.75; FURTHER, 9,119.74; Gerard Treatment Center, 4,979.52; GUARDIAN, 18,649.89; Heartland Girls Ranch, 9,079.28; Infinity Independent Living Services Llc, 2,109.16; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 3,115.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 2,025.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,629.74; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 55,550.00; LHB INC, 15,924.29; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,459.71; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,079.25; MCDONOUGH/MARK , 7,500.00; McKesson Medical Surgical, 2,589.23; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,652.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 12,862.21; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 7,079.46; MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC POWER PRODUCTS INC, 56,313.50; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,498.45; Motorola Solutions Inc, 13,901.89; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 3,528.73; North Homes Inc, 19,443.11; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 3,510.00; Northwoods Children Home, 11,566.41; NOW MICRO INC, 15,428.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 6,212.52; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,934.85; Purchase Power, 3,985.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 3,600.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 2,898.00; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,166.10; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 5,561.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 18,149.96; Tech Know Systems, Inc., 3,825.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,610.25; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 22,208.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 77,447.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 231,016.72; Verizon Wireless, 10,197.12; Walmart Stores, 3,000.00; WCMP AM-FM, 2,000.00; Wellness in the Woods Inc, 2,401.39; ZAUHAR/DEBORA, 8,841.31.
Approve the following:
A. Repurchase Application
Approve Resolution 2022-40 authorizing Brandon Vork, owner at the time of forfeiture, to repurchase the parcel at 46109 Government Rd., Hinckley (PID 03.0023.006) in full. The property forfeited for non-payment of taxes in 2022.
B. Abatement Application
2020, 2021, & 2022: Steve & Carol Downhour, Pine County Parcel 43.0005.001. They applied for and were granted the 2C Managed Forest Classification, however it was not added.
C. Exempt Permit
Moose Lake Chamber of Commerce to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on October 12, 2022, at Moose Lake Golf Club, 35311 Parkview Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN (Windemere Township).
D. Temporary Liquor License
i. Brett Phillips for a wedding to be held on August 13, 2022 at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, 54165 Audubon Dr., Sandstone
ii. Tonya Olson for a wedding to be held September 9-11, 2022 at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, 54165 Audubon Dr., Sandstone
Approve Resolution 2022-39 extending the following special assessments:
Jeffrey and Linda Friedrich, PID 18.5118.000, $22,500
Armon and Nancy Roschen, PID 25.0011.003, $17,246.88
Jesse and Kelly Spinler, PID 28.0011.000, $18,500
Marc and Rachel Frogner, PID 28.0258.000, $19,200
Erik and Cheryl Turbin, PID 44.5022.000, $9,975
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Accept the $50 donation from Richard Hopkins to the Veterans Services Office for outreach expenses.
Approve of the hiring of Adult Mental Health Social Worker, Jennifer Felland, effective August 1, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour.
Approve the following training:
A. IT Manager Ryan Findell to attend the 2022 Minnesota County IT Leaders Association Annual Conference. Registration is included with membership fee, Lodging/$309; Mileage/approx. $220.
B. Child Support Supervisor Jodi Blesener to attend the Minnesota Supervisors Conference. Total cost: $720.
Broadband Committee Report / Grant Award Recommendations
Chair Hallan provided an overview of the July 5, 2022 Broadband Committee meeting. The Broadband Committee made the recommendation to award the following American Rescue Plan Act-Broadband Grant awards:
A. $300,000 to East Central Energy (East Central Energy Regional Broadband Project – total project cost $67M)
B. $200,000 to Starwire Technologies (City of Rock Creek – total project cost $4.3M)
C. $75,000 to Savage Communications (Partridge Township Broadband Expansion – total project cost $1.5M)
D. $25,000 to Midcontinent Communications (Midco Cross Lake Trail – total project cost $67k)
Motion by Chair Hallan to approve the following grant awards and authorize the County Administrator to enter grant agreement awards with the selected firms subject to legal review by the county attorney: $300,000 to East Central Energy, $200,000 to Starwire Technologies, $75,000 to Savage Communications and $25,000 to Midcontinent Communications. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the July 11, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Registered Nurse Amber Koski, effective June 20, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Child Protection Social Worker Amy MacDonald, effective July 15, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Amber Andrews, effective August 12, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iv. Reduce a 1.0 full time employee (FTE) to .5 FTE effective on or before October 1, 2022.
B. Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Troy Parker, effective July 14, 2022, and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time, probationary Corrections Officer Kay Wimmer, effective June 30, 2022, and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Auditor-Treasurer
i. Reduce the vacant full-time Auditor Clerk III position from a 1.0 full time employee (FTE) to .5 FTE (22.5 hours per week).
ii. Hire an additional Property Appraiser in the Assessor’s office to cover additional workload. The position is a Grade 8 with a minimum starting wage of $23.03/hour.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the hiring of Children’s Mental Health Social Worker Ashley Gnat, effective July 25, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Land/Zoning Advisory Committee Report
Removed from Agenda and rescheduled to August 2, 2022 county board meeting.
Second Quarter 2022 Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through June 30, 2022 by reviewing expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the second quarter revenue and expenditures are as expected.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:48 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August, 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to
County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on August 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.