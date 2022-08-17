Sheriff Report
August 8, 12:50 a.m., report of disturbance, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
August 8, 10:54 a.m., report of traffic stop, Grace Lake Road, Sandstone
August 8, 10:59 a.m., report of theft, Lakeside Drive, Finlayson
August 8, 12:11 p.m., report of check welfare, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
August 8, 3:24 p.m., report of burglary, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
August 9, 12:29 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 18, Finlayson
August 9, 1:39 a.m., report of animal disturbance, Range Line Road, Kerrick
August 9, 3:26 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
August 9, 12:23 p.m., report of theft, Yaste Drive, Sandstone
August 9, 1:17 p.m., report of theft, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
August 9, 1:30 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
August 9, 8:29 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 18, Finlayson
August 9, 10:03 p.m., report of assault, Partridge Drive, Askov
August 10, 1:31 a.m., report of lift assist, Old highway 61 S, Hinckley
August 10, 11:36 a.m., report of assault, Andrew Street, Sandstone
August 10, 4:47 p.m., report of check welfare, Weber Avenue S, Hinckley
August 10, 6:07 p.m., report of detail, 1st Avenue, Sandstone
August 11, 1:51 a.m., report of subject stop, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
August 11, 6:14 p.m., report of animal bite, Lake Avenue, Finlayson
August 11, 6:20 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 11, 8:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 11, 10:04 p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 12, 12:09 a.m., report of vehicle informational call, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 12, 10:38 a.m., report of counterfeit, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 12, 11:22 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Hinckley
August 12, 3:01 p.m., report of threats, state highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 12, 11:03 p.m., report of missing person, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
August 13, 12:30 a.m., report of unknown trouble, Grouse Street, Sandstone
August 13, 4:49 a.m., report of structure fire, Andrew Street, Sandstone
August 13, 10:34 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Van Gordon Road, Hinckley
August 13, 11:30 a.m., report of civil matter, Lords Lake Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 13, 1:23 p.m., report of burglary, Fleming Road, Bruno
August 13, 1:55 p..m., report of theft, County Highway 61, Hinckley
August 13, 1:37 p.m., report of sound of shots, Enders Lane, Sandstone
August 13, 9:50 p.m., report of disturbance, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 13, 11:47 p.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
Jail Roster
August 8
Becvar, Jay Allan
Probable Cause: Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-Victim 14-15-Actor > 36m Old or Authority Position
Heikes, Jenny Lee
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Maki, Brandon Jack
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Myrvold, Trinity Michael
Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Plombon, Jeremy Joseph
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
August 9
Anstett, Michael Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Hall, Courtney Deshaun
Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Pine-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban
LaFaurie, Savannah Ashley
Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Aitkin
Rote, Matthew Lee
Summons-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 16/Significant Rel-Multiple Act-Incest-Arrest of Adult
August 10
Clancy, Megan Ann
Under Sentence: Serving 3 days-Concurrent
Hughes, David Mathew
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Arrest of Adult
Richter, Dylan Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
August 11
Bartel, Allen Dean
Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Grunewald, Jessica Arletta
Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer-Movable Prop-No Consent
McClain, Christina Lee
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Mendel, Jordan Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
August 12
Dronen, Christopher
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
August 13
Danner, Joseph Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
LaFave, Valerie Marie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Staples, Alexis Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfer Bodily Fluids or Feces at or Onto Officer-Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Prob. Officer; Prosecutor; Judge-Demonstrable Bodily-Arrest of Adult
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Arrest of Adult
August 14
Litchy, Linda Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Controlled Substance-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
