Sheriff Report
August 29, 6:07 a.m., report of suspicious activity, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 29, 12:14 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 29, 12:19 p.m., report of disturbance, Birch Creek Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 29, 7:29 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Runestone Lane, Sturgeon Lake
August 30, 5:57 a.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Military Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 30, 5:41 p.m., report of tribal call, Badger Road, Sandstone
August 30, 10:39 p.m., report of property lost/found, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
August 31, 3:34 a.m., report of assault, Swede Aly, Hinckley
August 31, 7:46 a.m., report of theft, Hinkcley Road, Hinckley
August 31, 1:58 p.m, report of burglary, Chokecherry Road, Finlayson
August 31, 2:10 p.m., report of theft, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 31, 5:28 p.m., report of tribal call, Ginew Trail, Hinckley
August 31, 6:13 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 7th Street SE, Hinckley
August 31, 8:08 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 31, 10:10 p.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
September 1, 1:47 a.m., report, suspicious activity, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
September 1, 9:56 a.m., report of trespass, Main Street E, Hinckley
September 1, 10:27 a.m., report of property lost/found, Highway 23, Bruno
September 1, 2:03 p.m., report of theft, Airport Road, Sandstone
September 1, 6:07 p.m., report of child custody/visit, Church Street, Willow River
September 1, 8:05 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 1-35 N, Finlayson
September 1, 11:45 p.m., report water emergency, Parkview Drive, Sturgeon Lake
September 2, 2:08 a.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 2, 2:46 a.m., report of subject stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
September 2, 8:04 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
September 2, 10:22 a.m., report of trespass, Cloverton Road, Sandstone
September 2, 11:39 a.m., report of theft, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
September 2, 12:40 p.m., report of theft, Royal Avenue, Sturgeon Lake
September 2, 2:49 p.m., report of medical, Erickson Road, Kerrick
September 2, 3:15 p.m., report of burglary, Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson
September 2, 3:25 p.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Bruno
September 2, 4:17 p.m., report of damage to property, Blueberry Island, Hinckley
September 3, 1:33 a.m., report of civil matter, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
September 3, 8:17 a.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette
September 3, 8:36 a.m., report of theft, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
September 3, 9:17 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Kerrick
September 3, 11:50 a.m., report of theft, Carnie Road, Hinckley
September 3, 12:24 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
September 3, 1:44 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Highway 23, Kerrick
September 3, 2:06 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Minnesota Street, Sandstone
September 3, 6:49 p.m., report of personal injury/call, Knotty Pine Road, Bruno
September 3, 7:05 p.m., report of damage to property, Roy Street, Sandstone
Jail Roster
August 29
Barr, Shawn Michael
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Tamper With Motor Vehicle-Ride In/On-Without Owner Permission
Broker-Thayer, Dakota Lee
Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Foore-Koenig, Jack Valiant
Summons: Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact under 16; Uses Force
Schmidthuber, Emily Mary
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Shields, Joshua Michael
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Strelow, Michael James
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amoung Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
August 30
Myers, Nathan David
Probable Cause: Criminal Vehicular Homicide-Operate Motor Vehicle in Grossly Negligent Manner
Kenney, Daniel Joseph
Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd.-Damage to Property-1st Degree-valie Reduced Over $1000
Staples, Alexis Marie
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Stenger, Joshua Allen
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Arrest of Adult
August 31
Arocha, William Alberto
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Hallstrom, Rodney Paul
Parole/Probation Violation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Lundgren, Brooklyn Marie
Probable Cause: Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person in Build/On Property-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Richardson, Joie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Duke Lloyd
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
September 1
Davis, Nadean Marglo
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Trespass on School Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
Hoffman, James Campbell
Probable Cause: Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent-Felony-Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Jensen, Jesse James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm or Ammunition Violation
Morrison, Sasha Ann
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic
September 2
Barbeau, Victor Thomas
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Chastain, Cheyenne
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Arrest of Adult
Cooper, Michael Ryan
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued by Pine-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Elling, Kyla Raine
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Disorderly Conduct-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Deg- Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Monack, Tracy Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Murray, Gerald Louis
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stillwell, Gary Michael
Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Carlton
September 3
Pattishall, Cheryl Jean
Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 4
Peltier, Samantha Jo
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Winsor, Jonathan David
Pre-Trail-Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Hold For Otehr Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
