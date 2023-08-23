Sandstone Area Golf Scores Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday Men’s League Second Half August 10, 2023 Standings Chandler Connell/ Devin Murphy 50.5 Mike Bennett/Tony Nelson 49.5 Phil Lang/Bill Lang 48.5 Joe Jarvis/Joe Martin 47 Individual Low Actual Score Arnie Cekalla 33 Individual Low Net Score Mike Bennett 28 Tuesday Women’s League Second Half August 15, 2023 Standings Leslie Behrens/Jodi Irlbeck 64.5 Cindy Bloom/Jan Seymour 64.5 Bridget Knudson/Caitlin Norton 64 Di Seymour/Rose Spencer 64 Deb Murphy/Mindy Sandell 63 Individual Low Gross Score Leslie Behrens 45 Nikki Cekalla 45 Individual Low Net Score Kathy Burton 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pastor Carr honored at Hinckley Fire Museum North Pine County News Public Notices August 24, 2023 Evening on the farm Community Spotlight: Bob Harris Richard W. Podewils North Pine County New's Sheriff’s Report and Jail Roster August 24, 2023 Exhausting the rules of exhaust pipes Wing beats of insects in the wind Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine County 2023 Farm Family of the Year announcedSchool, sheriff mutually agree to terminate SRO contract after recent legislation; officers will remain in schools, howeverLocal teen injured in ATV crash faces long recoverySecrets of longevity: People make all the differenceHinckley man charged in firearm death of toddlerLocal woman falls prey to identity theft as part of Facebook scamI-35 crossovers near Hinckley to be constructed starting August 21Domogalla to be Rutabaga Festival Grand MarshalLocal woman saves world one butterfly at a timeTalking Ticks: Alpha-gal Syndrome Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Aug 25 Northern Exposures Photography Club Fri, Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25 ECRAC Gallery Fri, Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Aug 25, 2023 Aug 26 ECRAC Gallery Sat, Aug 26, 2023 Aug 27 ECRAC Gallery Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Aug 27 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Aug 28 Northern Exposures Photography Club Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 ECRAC Gallery Mon, Aug 28, 2023
