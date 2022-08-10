Attaboys’ is up and ‘attem under new ownership

Attaboys’ Taxi Service in Sandstone has started down a new path with new ownership.
Over a year ago while working at her business, Empower Recovery Service, in Pine City, Kelly Andersen had faced issues getting her clients to their appointments. “We were looking at providing transportation for our clients at Empower. We went ahead and got a couple of transportation contracts and Chad, my husband, quit his job and started driving my Empower clients.” Andersen said.
It started turning into a bigger business. Andersen explained that they had started getting requests from outside Empower Recovery, “We started taking all the calls we were getting and giving them to Attaboys’ and letting them know we were getting all these requests, but we can’t handle them so they should take the requests.” Andersen said.
They began talking to Randy and Patty Atterbury who had suggested that the Andersen’s should buy the business. Chad took that into consideration because the business was beginning to ramp up, and it was something he might want to do. “We looked into it and agreed. We’ve been talking about this for over a year with some processing and planning.” said Chad.
On July 1, 2022, Randy and Patty Atterbury signed over their family-owned business to the Andersens. The Atterburys plan on moving to Indiana to be with their family. For 18 years, Randy and Patty had run Attaboys’ Taxi as not only a taxi service, but as a medical transportation option and car dealership.
When it comes to the business, Andersen explains that Attaboys’ Taxi will remain a mix of both a taxi service and medical transportation, which includes dental and doctor appointments and medical treatments. The dealership will grow over time as Anderson hopes to bring new cars to the lot and begin that part of the business. The company is also looking for a car detailer so Attaboys’ can become a place for people to go for that service.
Kelly stated that she is happy to be of service, which she describes has been the Empower Recovery motto. “There is a whole bunch of need out there. Transportation barriers all over our county. It’s been a lot of work, fun work because we are excited and motivated.”
“We just want to serve our clients. Whatever they need and we can accommodate it, we’ll do it.” Kelly said.
