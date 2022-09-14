75 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 11, 1947
- The A Guthrie Co. of St. Paul has had a group of 14 men who have been busy for the last few weeks on the new Kettle River bridge abuttments.
- Mrs. Victor Troolin, Sandstone, received a letter from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society this week stating that she had been awarded the Award of Merit “for meritorious work in the field of horticulture.” This indeed is a high honor.
- The Van's Dress and Gift Shop plans to move to larger quarters next week as they have secured the corner store in the same building, the Tomhave block.
- Dr. Dredge celebrates his 44th year of service in this territory.
- A number of members of the Minneapolis Municipal Hiking Club will be coming to Sandstone to hike along the Kettle River. Some members of the Duluth Hiking Club will be joining them.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 1972
- Automotive equipment valued at $1,977.67 was donated last week by the Ford Motor Co. and Don Hejny Ford Inc., Sandstone, to the Federal Correctional Institution at Sandstone.
- Sandbox Nursery School opens its school year on September 19.
- School enrollment is up slightly in Finlayson. This has resulted because new families have moved into the district and students attending from the McGrath district. There are also five special education students. Three attend the trainable center at Friesland and two attend the special education and work-study classes in Sandstone.
- A rural Hinckley man bled to death after being stabbed in the shoulder. William Benjamin was assaulted in his home 23 miles east of Hinckley near the Lake Lena Indian Reservation. Benjamin's daughter, Gloria, has been charged with first-degree murder.
- A very large crowd attended the third annual snowmobile showing in Willow River at the Squirrel Cage.
- The Panthers take a 30-0 win over Barnum. Fullback Larry Volk ran 31-yards on a counter play over the left guard to put the ball on the 15-yard line. From there Tom Laursen carried twice with a blast over the right tackle for the score. Laursen also score the extra points with a power play over the right guard. Jim Laposky recovered a fumble and Larry Volk rammed over left tackle for the touchdown. Halfback Jack Best scored the extra points on a power play. Laursen's second touchdown came on a power play over right tackle.
- Mike Gaede has been named starting flanker back on the Hibbing State Junior College.
- The Sandstone Sweetpeas win the championship softball tournament. The Sweetpeas are: Kathy Barsness, Barb Bowen, Sylvia (George) Carlson, Julie Edwards, Jean Greenly, Sis Greenly, Susie Klejeski, Jane Link, Diane Lundorff, Jan Moffatt, Julie Schneider, Yogi VanDerSchaegen, Cindy Vork and Nola Vork.
25 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 11, 1997
- The National Little Britches Rodeo was held last weekend in Sandstone.
- The council approved awarding the bid for the Robin Street project to Louis Eiffler and Sons. The bid was $8,713.20.
- The new chief executive officer of Pine Medical Center is Michael Hedrix.
- The city council approved a recommendation to appoint Mark Diggan to the Park Board.
- East Central Homecoming candidates were selected this week. They are Brandon Beise, Tyler Harris, Cassie Ludwig, Steph Gustafson, Dana Fogt, Marc Volk, Justin Dawson, Dan Battaglia, Alicia Coveau, Jennifer Johnsen, Danielle Papenfuss and Matt Wickstrom.
- Jeanne Larson's column was about the death of Princess Diana and the death of Mother Teresa. Then she had a hearse following her. The young man in the hearse was waving and honking. Jeanne pulled over and walked around the car, noticing the nozzle and hose from the gas pump, where she just filled up her car, was still attached to her gas tank. The driver of the hearse said “Those things are made to break away.” Jeanne said she just stared in utter disbelief.
- The visitors to the Taste of Sandstone can begin their day with a sunrise airplane ride over Sandstone. Many pilots claim that Sandstone is one of the most beautiful towns around from the air, especially at dawn.
- The Eagles' football team execute their pass defense in a 42-0 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson.
- The Eagle volleyball team opened it’s season with a tough match against Hinckley-Finlayson. The Eagles won the match in four games. Papenfuss led the team with 20 points, four were ace serves. Genny Clausen was next with 15 points.
- Lou Ann Walter and Kevin Oak were united in marriage May 31.
10 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 13, 2012
- Seven fatalities in a week of locals, or others in the county. Victims died in car accidents, motorcycle, and ATV accidents.
- The Eagles' football defeated Mesabi East 29-6 according to the article written by Isiah Lobby.
- Happy Land Tree Farm dominates at the state fair.
- EC volleyball team is now 3-4 on the season.
- Tackle Cancer this week at the East Central football game. The Minnesota Football Coaches Association is sponsoring a state-wide event in conjunction with Randy Shaver and KARE 11.
