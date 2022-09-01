75 Years Ago
AUGUST 28, 1947
- Sandstone Harvest Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday with two days of amusements for the whole family. There will be a ladies slipper kicking contest, 100-yard dash, three-legged race, sack race, shoe race, 100-yard bike race, pie eating contest, pie-eating contest for those 12 and under, farmers tug-of-war east vs. west-Kettle River dividing line (prize is a box of cigars), and donkey game at the Sandstone ball park. There will also be two band concerts and you can swing and sway to the gay tunes of the Askov Little German Band. Rest rooms will be available at the Masonic Temple as well as free doughnuts and coffee.
50 Years Ago
AUGUST 31, 1972
- LuAnn Bergseth is crowned Miss Finlayson at the Krazy Days celebration.
- Volunteers for the Arthritis Fund Drive in Pine County are: Mrs. Ed Lundorff, Sandstone Village; Mrs. Chris Christensen, Mrs. Earl Jamison, Sandstone Township; Mrs. Pat Galvin, Askov Village; Mrs. Bob Johnsen, Mrs. Alvin Parsons, Finlayson Township; Mrs. Ron Stebleton, Finlayson Village; Mrs. Charles Bridenstine, Pine Lake Township; Mrs. Ed Dahlgren, Rutledge area; and Mrs. Angie Anderson, Willow River area.
- The Pine County Day Activity Center (DAC) will open here on September 11. It is located in the United Church of Christ and will follow the Sandstone Public School schedule. They will serve preschool children that have a disability. It is a non-profit organization that will serve all of Pine County. They are governed by a local board of directors, with John Stanchfield as chairman. Board members include Mary Thorvig, Jeanne Kester, and teacher Ann Hagestuen.
25 Years Ago
AUGUST 28, 1997
- There was a groundbreaking ceremony at the Audubon Center of the North Woods for a new 112-bed dormitory. It is part of a complex that will allow the center to provide outdoor experiences for an additional 5,000 schoolchildren. Mike Link spoke to attendees.
- The Department of Transportation Highway crew recently began installing signs on the boulevard of Jan and Gary’s. However, owner Gary Koland expressed concern after post holes were dug in his driveway. A hold has been put on the project until it is resolved.
- Barb Michalski is the head volleyball coach and Brenda Price will be her assistant and have the junior varsity team.
- Tom Van Brussel, an AFS student from Gent Belgium will spend the year in Sandstone with the Holly and Roger Underwood family and their children Kyle and Jonah.
10 Years Ago
AUGUST 30, 2012
- Essentia and NPAHD will sign a new lease on Thursday. North Pine Area Hospital District is looking for new members to serve on the hospital board.
- Legislature approved a flood relief package.
- Dan Lang and Marty Thomas are tied with Chris Cundiff and Rod Erickson for the lead in the Thursday night men’s league. Cindy Mortensen and Joyce Christensen are in the lead for the Tuesday women’s golf league.
- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is celebrating 25 years.
- John Kern is running a write-in campaign for Sandstone City Council.
