75 Years Ago
DECEMBER 18, 1947
- Hotels will be closed and there will be no milk delivery on Christmas Day.
- The village has gotten the skating rink ready for the holidays so the young people will have some place to go skate besides the river.
- The Chamber of Commerce has placed the evergreen festoons with lights across the streets. The village Christmas tree has been placed in the park near the band stand.
- The Christmas Cantata, “King of Kings,” was presented at Grace Lutheran Church.
50 Years Ago
DECEMBER 21, 1972
- Robert Best received his trophy at the Metropolitan Stadium presented by Ford Motor Co. Best, age 9, leaves for San Francisco, Calif. For the National “Punt, Pass and Kick” contest. It will be during the halftime of the Vikings-San Francisco 49’s game. The Sandstone community congratulates him.
- Kenneth Conboy wins a 10-day trip to Jamaica, West Indies, in a sales promotion contest.
- Free coffee and prizes at the Gamble Store on Saturday.
- Three color films are being shown tonight at the library.
- Sandstone joins the Wild River Hockey League.
- Santa will meet the kiddies at Wright’s on Saturday.
- An accident occurred last week on Highway 123 near the road that goes to the prison. Leo Gardner was returning to Sandstone with the school bus. Donald Voss, was working with Jim Holler on his garbage route. He was returning an emptied garbage can to Russell Soderquist’s home. Voss had the garbage can on his right shoulder and did not see the bus. Gardner tried to avoid Voss and turned the bus into the ditch. The garbage can hit the bus window and broke the glass that cut Gardner’s face. Voss had a broken leg.
- Carl Lovgren won first in the fishing contest with a northern, 23 lbs.; Kathy Barsness, first, walleye, 4 lbs.; Bob Lundorff, second, walleye, 2 lbs. 14 oz.; Dan Frigon, first, trout, 6 lbs. 15 oz.;, Tim Lundorff, first large mouth bass; Kathy Barsness, second, large mouth bass; Dave Barsness, second, sunfish, 12 oz.
- The Sandstone Community Choir under the direction of Mrs. Donald Sandwick, will present their annual Christmas Concert. The Children’s Community Choir is under the direction of Donald Hogquist.
- Sandstone High School Panther basketball schedule is announced. Head coach is Lloyd Antilla, assisted by Bruce Harding.
- Mrs. Vergil Nielsen returned home after spending a week with her daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Guyal Nelson, in Duluth.
25 Years Ago
DECEMBER 25,1997
- The Lovelights ceremony was well-attended. A capacity crowd filled the Pine Medical Care Center chapel.
- A biologist talked to the city about feeding the deer. He said in some cases it becomes like a feedlot and they reproduce readily under these conditions.
- Someone stole the Salvation Army Kettle from the counter at Tobies.
- Lexi and Theresa Yocum pose with their new baby brother, Anthony Robert. Michelle and Gregg Yocum left for the hospital in Mora to deliver Anthony Robert, but Anthony had different plans. “Pull over.” said Michelle. “I’m having this baby right now.”They were three miles outside of Mora. Gregg had a cell phone with and called the hospital. The hospital told him to wait and the ambulance would be right there, but Gregg didn’t want to wait and drove into the emergency entrance. They were almost there anyway! Mother and baby were reported to be doing fine. Father was a wreck.
10 Years Ago
DECEMBER 20, 2012
- Relatives drink at the bar, argument ensues, one ends up dead on the road. Sgt. Neil Dickensen began to investigate into the vehicle/pedestrian death on State Hwy. 23. Two men left the local bar in their pickup truck and began arguing on the way home. They stopped the truck on a county road and began to scuffle. The victim’s relative got back into the truck and drove away. Footprints lead away from the scuffle and down the county road onto Hwy. 23 where the victim was struck by a motorist and pronounced dead. No charges have been filed.
- Eagles pull out their first victory of the season against McGregor, according to school sports’ writer Kaleb McCulloch. Danny Dronen led all the Eagles with 13 points. Isaiah Lobby had 8 points.
- Lizzy Swanson led scorer’s on the night with a game-high 28 points against Barnum. Morgan Johnson scored a free throw in overtime but it was not enough. Eagles fell 62-59.
- The Icefest drew people statewide to Robinson Park in some wacky weather. It got cold and then it started to rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.