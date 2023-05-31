- Seven sheep were killed by wolves last week at the Cecil McKinley farm north of Sandstone. Bud Laska and his dogs and Mr. McKinnley were chasing an adult wolf when they found a den containing nine wolf pups. McKinney was paid $6 for each pup to reimburse his loss.
- The Pine Lake girls’ softball team has been practicing and have won two games. They outhit a boy’s team from Pine Lake winning 14-10.
- The Dell Grove Rifle and Pistol Club drove to Deerwood last week and had a match with them, losing 1449 to 1380.
50 Years Ago
May 31, 1973
- Girls take top honors at Finlayson High School. Barbara Beck and Shirley Kay DeRungs were valedictorian and salutatorian.
- Competing in the state track meet are Gail Paulson, Joy Workman, Sheree Haser, and Teri Seitz.
- “Hobby” sawmill is now jammed with work. It is owned by Bernie Johnson and Dale Nelson at Bass Lake. The Nelson twins, Elmer and Ernest started the mill 40 years ago.
- Scholarships were awarded at graduation to Herbert Hesch, Debra Klein, Richard Sexton, John Prichard, and Joanne Sundeen.
- Local liquor store was robbed by prying open the front door. Dan O’Donovan, the manager, said cigarettes, liquor, TVs, and $350 were taken.
- Sandstone High School outstanding citizens were Debra Klein and Joe Seitz.
25 Years Ago
May 28, 1998
- Muriel Langseth, Administrative Assistant submitted her resignation from the city of Sandstone.
- East Central union employees demand settlement of their contract.
- A 63-year-old Askov man was killed when the car he was working under fell on him. James Duane Jensen was killed when the jack apparently slipped out.
- Linda Petursdottir from Iceland, former AFS students at Sandstone, came to visit. She was also Miss World.
- Maryls Crawford is the new Sandstone Senior Dinning Site coordinator.
- Britteny Woelm is the newest member of the East Central 100 Club.
- Sports writes for this paper from the East Central School were given a special thanks. They are Alicia Coveau, Dana Fogt, Jonah Underwood, Lisa Volk, Genny Clausen and Kurt Anderson.
