- Dan Raymond, Sandstone High School cage star, has been named to the 1972-1973 East Central All-Conference Basketball team.
- The Sandstone High School received notification from the National Merit Scholarship Program that Steven Wagenseller is a finalist.
- The Sandstone Right-to-Read Tutor Training sessions have begun under the direction of Mrs.Peggy Cahoon and Mrs. Janet Pung.
- Susan Klejeski was named to receive the Betty Crocker Homemaker Award. She is a senior at Sandstone High School.
- Mayor Bill Jokela announces that the Pine County Housing Authority joined Joe Yates, chairman of the local housing and redevelopment authority.
25 Years Ago
MARCH 12, 1998
- Chamber President, Steve Loew, welcomes PHASE program coordinator Bill Jansen to Sandstone Chamber of Commerce.
- Katie Seymour, Amanda King, Blake Friesendahl, Ryan Aubrey, Crystal Greenly, Andrew Youngblom, Kandi Nelson, Joshua Vork, Doug Woyak, Matthew Erickson, and Michael Woelm were selected as students of the month.
- Jonah Underwood and Stephanie Orstad have been nominated for the ExCEL award sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.
- Olaf Thomas was reader of the week at the Sandstone Elementary.
- Ashlee Weise and Megan Lundorff are the newest members of reading 100 books.
- Zac Tuominen and Alicia Coveau are East Central High School’s nominees for the Triple A Award.
- Bruce Wahlberg retired from the East Central Electric’s Board of Directors.
10 Years Ago
MARCH 7, 2013
- The Moose Lake Hockey Cooperative at East Central will remain in place. Judy Hartl and Rory Butkiewicz stood up in support at the open forum.
- Chris’ Foods had Cart Racing for Hunger. Jill Warner, Tony Lourey and Kris Chryst raced up and down the store aisles snatching items off the shelves to see who could fill their carts in two minutes and reach the highest dollar amount. $1408.64 worth of food was donated to the Pine County food shelves.
- A pedestrian, Dylan Benjamin, 20, of Hinckley was struck and killed by a pick-up truck on Highway 48 just east of the Kettle River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.