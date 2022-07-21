75 Years Ago
JULY 24, 1947
- Farm prices hit a post-war high.
- Pfc. Ralph Thinesen is selected to march in Independence Day Parade in Tokyo along with members of his unit.
- Another big softball game has been arranged between the Sandstone Blue Devils and the Victory “66” Station of Minneapolis.
50 Years Ago
JULY 20, 1972
- Pastor Landeen has accepted a call from a St. Paul Church.
- Stanley Wood is the new director of the vocational school here in Sandstone.
- The Minnesota State Department of Corrections is in the process of developing a new vocational school here in Sandstone.
- The 1902 Courier suggested that they would take a load of wood for the subscription payment.
- Mayor Bill Jokela is getting the Sandstone float ready for the Minneapolis Aquatennial Grande Day and Torchlights parades.
- The Sandstone band will hold a concert Friday night in the band stand.
- The Sandstone Chippewa Children will perform in the Aquatennial parade. They will ride on the first Sandstone float to enter the parade.
25 Years Ago
JULY 17, 1997
- Diane and Jan Seymour recently received checks for placing second in the state’s Division 1 Doubles of the women’s bowling division tournament.
- The Sandstone Park Board met to discuss plans for the community park to be built on Eagle Drive.
- A 21-year-old female was tied up and gagged by a former boyfriend in her residence in Willow River. She screamed for help and managed to escape and neighbors called the Sheriff.
- The Sandstone Lions donated $5000 to Pine Medical Center to build a shelter at the Pine Medical Health Care Center. Check was presented by Bob Lundorff, Ed Schaefer, Bruce Wahlberg, Wayne Oak, and Henry Sheppard.
- Richard Coffey is reporting from Guthrie, Texas.
- Doris Troolin and Ed Schaefer are Outstanding Seniors of 1997. They were nominated by Irene Sandell and Elsie Lundorff.
- The Sandstone Lanes men’s softball team wins two over Rich’s Bar team. Pictured are: Rob Best the catcher, Joe Ripley the umpire for Rich’s and Steve D’Alessio the batter.
- EC sixth grade girls’ basketball team competed at the Pacesetter State Basketball tournament in St. Cloud. The team got third, defeating Alexandria to get third-place.
- On Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Nelson held a Vance family reunion, which Florence Nelson attended.
- Lillian and Gilbert Depover had an open house on their 50th wedding anniversary. It was hosted by their children and held at Ray and Patty McQuiston home.
10 Years Ago
JULY 19, 2012
- Lee Greenly brought his critters to Chris’ Food Center during Kid’s Week.
- There are 20 garage sales to be held Saturday for the Sandstone City Wide Garage Sales.
- Essentia and the hospital board are moving closer to a new lease.
