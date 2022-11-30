75 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 20, 1947
The process of weeding out drivers who have shown themselves unable or unwilling to abide by the laws governing motor vehicle operation continued unabated in October, 1443 forfeited the privilege of driving on Minnesota roads and streets. There were 334 outright revocations and 1109 suspensions.
Declaring Minnesota has a real opportunity to nominate Harold E. Stassen, its former Governor, for President, a group of Minnesota newspaper editors urged that people support Stassen for President.
Support for the government’s voluntary food-saving program designed to help feed Europe this winter is far from unanimous.
Sandstone High School cagers will open their schedule with Chisago City and then the Sandstone V.F.W. will play the Harlam Globetrotters. Admission is 75 cents.
The Legion will hold another paper drive. Please bundle your papers so the Legion doesn’t leave a trail of windblown papers.
Dwight Marks celebrated his 11th birthday.
There was good attendance at Iver Rostberg home when Mrs. Rostberg and Mrs. Carl Sawatzky entertained the Dell Grove Ladies’ Aid.
Jake Barnick took his mother, Mrs. Paul Hawerth, to Duluth for surgery.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed DePover of Grindstone Lake made an extended visit at Davenport, Iowa.
Order for Christmas gifts “Hostess Helps” from the Pine County Courier. Ideal for parties or gifts. Matches, coasters and napkins that are personalized.
Call Wm. Walden at 471 or Bill Dack at 5154 for top cash price paid for dead or disabled animals. We pay for all phone calls. No distance is too far for our service. We want every dead calf, hog, sheep, horse or cow.
50 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 30, 1972
All welcome to the Sandstone school and community five very delightful students from Bangchan, Rayong Rovince, Thailand. This is the family of Mr. and Mrs. Leland Magnuson of Cloverton. Mrs. Magnuson is a gracious and lovely Thailand lady named Prayoon and her American name is Ann. The children are Marasee, Vitaya, Wacharee, Werayut and Wiriya Somnuk. They play soccer and are experts of Thailand boxing. They love hamburgers, pizza, turkey, pancakes, and apples. Let’s make this experience of living in the area enjoyable and long lasting for this family.
The Sandstone Lions Club will their 10th anniversary banquet at Tobie’s. Al Milliman is general chairman and Sig Swanson will serve as toastmaster.
Fire destroyed the Kenneth Darsow farm west of Sandstone. The house was on the former Donald Anderson farm. A passing motorist called the fire in.
25 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 27, 1997
Lion District Governor Wayne Oak presented a charter to Laurel Larson, president of the newly formed Quarry Lions Club, at a charter night banquet. Over 100 guests from Lions Clubs throughout Minnesota attended the banquet, and 42 charter members were welcomed.
Lee Greenly, who owns property next to the KREEC site, spoke in opposition of the proposed shooting range at the Sandstone City Council meeting. He said he would also consider legal action to forestall the proposal if it became necessary.
Ryan Aubrey and Ellen Wendt have been named the winners of the Cities Week poster contest.
Dell Grove Township is sponsoring a Christmas lighting contest with prizes.
Boyd Langseth, longtime area dentist, hangs up his shingle. He was an ardent booster for commercial expansion in Sandstone. Langseth added offices that were first used by an accountant and an attorney and now by Sisters Insurance Agency.
The deer tally showed that 2,549 deer were taken in the area. This was not an official count.
Zach Eitens is this week’s Reader of the Week.
A HIT to the East Central Drama Department for another great performance.
Marilyn Jokela was the winner of a free turkey at Chris.
Choir will have a concert for the public.
- Dr. Langseth’s Dental Office is undergoing a face lifting. A 12x24 foot additions is being built by Marvin Johnson of Bruno.
10 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 22, 2012
In Holiday Happenings in Sandstone there was a Christmas Tea at the Danforth Chapel.
Proposed water rate increase of $70 per year was rejected by a vote of the council members. The city is behind in budget in its sewer fund, Griffith said. Part of the problem the city is facing is that people are using less water now than a few years ago, from 41 million gallons to now around 34 million gallons. Mayor Randy Atterbury said “Everybody is going to tear their place down and move.”
David Baker gave a lecture at the Old School Art Center on Art History.
Genny Swenson, Nurse Practitioner and Kathy Nathan, Physician Assistant were welcomed to Gateway Family Health Clinic and are accepting new patients.
Dean Dronen of Veteran services said the state received a $200,000 one-time award. The funds have been distributed equally to all 87 Minnesota counties. Doug Carlson said the money is well spent. One in every five homeless people is a veteran.
Wild River Apartments are on pace for record year in occupancy rate.
A four-generation picture of Diane Frederiksen, Christian Frederiksen, Barbara Glienke and 4-month-old Aksel Christian Frederiksen was in the Courier.
The 30th annual Arts and Crafts Show will be held at the East Central School.
