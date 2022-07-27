75 Years Ago
JULY 31, 1947
- Janet Bilderback won the 4-H bread baking contest at the 4-H Achievement Day at Willow River.
- Chas. DuBois turns over his dray business to Reinhold Allers and William DuBois. He is 77 and has operated the dray business for the past 35 years.
- The league-leading Hinckley baseball boys downed Pine City by a score of 5-2. Pine City only got four hits off of Furey while Hinckley got 14 hits from Schumacher and Connacher.
- A distressing accident occurred at the Carl Glienke farm home near Duxbury, when Edward Linnehan, 10 years of age, jumped from the back part of the tractor hauling a load of hay. Two wheels passed over his hips and legs. One leg was badly cut and he suffered from shock. He was spending the summer at the home of his grandparents.
- The Blue Devil and Red Rockets’ game is being contested by the Red Rockets on account of a call by the umpire. The umpire stood back of the pitcher and called Rollie Gabrielson’s long drive along the baseline a foul ball. Others along the baseline could see that it was a fair ball.
- The Martin L. Johnson Post 3864, V.F.W. of Sandstone will represent the Sixth District at the state softball tournament.
- A Finlayson man, Bertrum (Bud) Belling has been electrocuted will working on a high power line in Lutsen.
- The Harvest Festival will be Aug. 29-30.
- Big Old Settlers’ Picnic at Grindstone Lake will be held next Sunday, with amusement planned for the entire day. Askov Little German Band will be playing. The sports’ committee has planned a ladies nail driving contest, a tug of war, men’s wood chopping contest, bait casting contest, and a pie eating contest. Can park in the Zajicek yard and behind the Bible Camp.
50 Years Ago
JULY 27, 1972
- Jeanette Seitz files for Pine County Commissioner in the fifth district. She graduated from Moose Lake High School.
- State Representative Doug Carlson (32) files for District 14-A re-election.
- Pine County Sheriff’s office reports that a young man, Alex Warner, 25, of Eden Prairie, is believed to have drowned in a raft accident on the Kettle River. The raft overturned at the first rapids above “Hell’s Gate”. Hanna King and Warner were thrown from the raft but Miss King got her hands entangled in rope on the raft and she came to shore on the east side of the river. She wandered along the river bank and was found by some people. The raft and one life-preserver was found but they are still looking for Warner.
- Arnold Swanson will head the school board. Eugene Drilling was elected vice chairman; Bruce Wahlberg, clerk, and Mrs. Irene Sandell, treasurer.
- Rose Hawley was the first woman to be elected mayor in the State of Minnesota an served in Sandstone from 1920 to 1922. She is a resident of the Pine County Nursing Home in Sandstone and celebrated her 91st birthday at the Pine City Country Club. Channel 6 WDSM-TV was also there for an interview.
- Dennis Dronen opened Denny’s Body Shop” north of Sandstone. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Dronen.
- Larry Welsh purchases Theis’ Clothing Store. Welsh is 32.
- Torrential rains cause extensive flood damage. There is a beautiful waterfall in the Sandstone Quarry. The water came from the back of Joe Seitz residence, caused by the very heavy rains. County roads and highways have caved in making travel disrupted.
25 Years Ago
JULY 24, 1997
- Hazel Vork and Clarence Wattnem are chosen as Pine County’s Outstanding Seniors. They will be honored at the Minnesota State Fair. They have been invited to the Queen’s Tea and will ride in the Pine City parade.
- The hospital board adopted the SMDC lease agreement.
- Chris Thorvig sent a letter to City of Sandstone concerning the tabacco laws. He stated the city doesn’t need another city ordinance to effectively deal with the issue. Existing regulations are sufficient. The city could enact some real penalties on minors who buy tobacco products.
- Jarrod Mankie is the new funeral director at Methven Funeral Home. His brother is the funeral director at Braham.
- Doug and Pat Winger are just the ticket for the “South Pacific” production. Their home becomes the central box office for the North Pine County Alliance for Arts. Both Wingers greatly admire Kathy Ebnet and her husband, Rich.
- Sandstone Lanes men’s softball team won second-place in the 20th annual tournament sponsored by Hinckley’s women’s softball team. Members are Kenny Seymour, Pat Dewey, John Hejny, Mike Bjerke, Adam Diggan, Doug Seymour, Mark Diggan, Jon Sandell, Steve Loew, Blaine Sams, Russ Janes, Todd Lindstrom, Dan Melde, Tom Bittman, Tom Johnson and Jeff Boyer. Bill Tvedt sponsored the team.
10 Years Ago
JULY 26, 2012
- The deadline for the hospital lease is just days away. Hendricks told the board, “This lease is not done but it is very close.” The sticking point is that the NPAHD had wanted ab independent administrative team at the hospital. This would include the former team of James Koppen and Chris Johnson, but they were terminated.
- Gary Bowen presented the City a check for $1000 from the Sandstone Lions to put a new roof on the train park shelter.
- A summer fly-in was held at the Field of Dreams in Hinckley with a pancake breakfast and a bag drop contest.
- Mercy Hospital is offering a new program for people with Parkinson disease. Jillian Leach is the Mercy Speech Pathologist offering the treatment. She said it is a wonderful, effective program.
- The Hinckley Knights got three hits from Mike Rote, Kevin McFerran and Ryan Ausmus.
