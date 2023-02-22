Back in the day 1998: First National Bank to construct a 16-foot addition

50 Years Ago
February 22, 1973
-Seniors featured this week are: Dennis Glienke, Richard Hart, Elaine Hanson, and Gail Glienke.
-The FCI Auxiliary has announced the winners of the Blood Donor Poster Contest in Pine County. First place is Sheron Umber of Sturgeon Lake; second is Lori Erickson of Bruno; and third is Debra Bendl of Sandstone.
-The finals for the elementary basketball tourney is Monday. Vern Anderson and Pat Dewey will coach the teams. Mrs. Stadin and Miss Holten are the advisors for the cheerleaders. The high school band and drill team is under the direction of Lowell Handberg and supervised by Betty Murray. The Band Boosters will serve lunch and pop and candy will be sold by the sixth graders.
-Square dance classes will be starting at the Hinckley Elementary. Make new friends and enjoy the art of dancing.
-A power and machinery meeting will be held in Sandstone at the Shady Rest Hotel. John True, University of Minnesota Extension Agricultural Engineer, will discuss tractor selection.
-Rev. E. L. Rieff of Sturgeon Lake will speak at the Red Rock Camp Rally.
-Cub and Webelos Scouts receiving awards included: Robert Welsh, Perry Lyson, Todd Anderson, Stephen Brune, Allan Nelson, Craig Heesaker, Robert Erickson, Carlyle Ziegler, and David Pritchard. Bear awards: Dennis Vork, Edward Vork, and Robbie Best. Gold Arrows: Stephen Brune, Perry Lyson, Allan Nelson, and Craig Heesaker. Silver Arrows: Perry Lyson, Stephen Brune (2), Allan Nelson and Craig Heesaker. Athlete Awards in Webelos: Ed Eiffler, Dan Hogquist, Duane Livingston, Craig Walden and Tim Willi.
-Sandstone High School basketball team faces Askov in Hinckley for the start of the tourney for District 25.
-Be a very special person—give blood at the hospital here today.
-The Revelation teen band will play at the Sandstone Youth Center for grades seven through 12. Admission is $1.25. This is sponsored by the Sandstone High School Student Council.
-It could be someone from Sandstone. Lions International is about to become the first world service club organization to reach a membership of one million. This will become a reality in the next few months. The individual who becomes the millionth Lion and his sponsor will be recipients of special honors and awards.
-Thursday night Businessmen’s bowling league High Individual Game-Robert Wallin 229, Larry Bergseth and Oscar Holmberg 224, and James Overholser 221.
-“A fiery temper never helps to make a warm friendship.”
-Grapefruit-Sweet juicy thin skinned U.S. No. 1 Texas 8 for 69 cents.
-Mrs. Loren Rabe assisted Mrs. August Erickson Thursday,
-Lynn Abrahamsen, a Sandstone graduate 1969, graduated Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota.
-Concentrate all your energies and enthusiasm on your chosen work.
25 Years Ago
February 26, 1998
-First National Bank subtracts to add. Last week they demolished the old P & L Processing plant. The bank bought the property in 1994. According to bank president Bill Loew, construction of a 16-foot addition will begin when the frost is out.
-Sandstone City Council puts teeth into the local animal control policy. The city will charge owner of loose dogs $50 if the dog is picked up and $15 per day boarding.
-State says airports and drag strips don’t mix. Abandoning the Sandstone Airport could cost the city over $200,000. Mike Ramsey of Brainerd addressed the council regarding the possible use of the Sandstone Airport runways as a drag strip. He had previously used the Cook Airport runway. It could bring in a possibility of 1500 people to Sandstone.
-Steve Sell, owner of Ace Hardware, presented Jon Sandell with the snowthrower he won in a raffle sponsored by the Sandstone History and Art Center.
-Sign up for FARE For All program and save money on groceries.
-Kyle Faulker is this weeks Reader of the Week.
-Erik Ecklund is this week’s Athlete of the Week for East Central basketball.
-Snow Week princes and princesses are Tyler Harris, Steph Orstad, Erik Ecklund, Brenda Waldach, Nora Hilty, Ben Hilty, Steph Gustafson, and Scott Battaglia.
-Lady Eagles won the basketball Great River Conference. They had a 20 win season. Bennett, Hejny, Fogt, Ludwig, Coveau, Orstad, Volk, and Clausen were on the team.
-East Central Math League members are: Annie Slama, Mitch Nault, Scott Hella, Sandra Roberts, Scott Vick, Zac Tuominen, Jonah Underwood, Alarice Hansberry, Dan Nowosielski, Phil Lang, Kurt Anderson, Matt Wickstrom, Brandon Beise and coach John Peterson.
-Happy Birthday Arlene Rabe.
-Chris and Shelly Ketchmark open the chiropractor office in Sandstone.
-Ashley Weise played “Twinkle, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on the piano at the “El Nino Recital.”
10 Years Ago
February 21, 2013
-Local residents head out to City Hall on Valentine’s Day to voice your opinion about the new water bill. Sam Griffith says “We need to break even. We are already running a deficit.”
-Ridership of the Arrowhead Transit nearly doubles in Pine County.
-A snowmobiler has gone missing after going through the ice on the St. Croix River.
-Valentine Basket winners are Terri Frehse, Becky Gaede, Colleen Larson, Wally Cadwell, Bonnie Fornengo, Jan Oak, and Judy Loken.
-East Central staff try to throw their weight around on the tug- of-war for Snow Week.
-Civil War Reenactor Arn Kind presented a program at the Sandstone Public Library. He shared knowledge about soldier life during the civil war.
-Members of the Northern Pine Riders Snowmobile Club presented a trail sign at the Kerrick Bar to Lurene “Susie” Schweiger in her honor and memory of her husband Tony for their lasting accomplishments in promoting snowmobiling in the region.
-Happy Birthday George Jamison. All my love, Dorothy.
-Don’t hike or take pets on ski trails. Hikers and pet are not allowed on ski trails.
-Kirsten Shank is Girls’ Athlete of the Week.
-Connor Gafkjen and Isaiah Ludwig are pictured in the home basketball game Rush City. East Central fell to Rush City.
-Sno Week royalty announced. Sno-Week prince and princess are Mo Ludwig, Madison Bishop, Demetri Norgaard, Adrina Plunkett, Austin Hiler, Kirsten Ecklund, Danny Dronen and McKenna Lindquist.
