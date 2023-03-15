50 Years Ago
MARCH 15, 1973
- Elaine Lundgren, Kathleen Lindgren, Tom Laursen and Charles Linn are the featured seniors this week.
- The Deuteronomy teen band will be at the Sandstone Youth Center Friday for a St. Patrick’s Day dance. Admission is $1.25.
- Stacy lawmaker is in favor of an airport in Pine County. Previous plans call for Ham Lake or the Twin Cities site. Says this land would be available at far less cost.
- Pine County Low Income Housing Program halted in favor of rebuilding communist North Vietnam.
- Mr. and Mrs. Carl Colby and Mr. and Mrs. Rod Foss enjoyed supper at the Fu Ji Ya Restaurant.
- Mr. George Judkins received a career promotion to Senior Officer at the Federal prison. Dale Clausen, Senior Officer at the FCI was reassigned Recreation Assistant.
- Dance to Mike and Phillys in the lounge at Tobie’s for the St. Patrick’s Day. Let’s all turn green.
25 Years Ago
MARCH 19, 1998
- Family and Friends bid farewell to East Central student, Lori Laska. At 4:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Pine County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the East Central School. Laska, a ninth grader had been suffering from depression due to a lifelong medical condition and apparently committed suicide.
- The school board accepted the resignation for Jan Oak, who is retiring Sept. 1. Superintendent Cambronne said Oak will be, “sorely missed,” and that it will be really difficult to fill her position. The Board thanked her for her 23 years of service. Cambronne said to hire someone soon to fill her position so they have time to work with Jan.
- Ruth Davis, food service director, reported that the a la carte menu is making money.
- Dick Coffey wrote in his column: When you have been adopted by a loving family and raised as a son, your history is a story like that of a natural child. But it’s a short story that begins when another story ends. For years, I didn’t want to know how it begin. So last week when a social worker called from the Children’s Home Society, from the orphanage, where my first life ended and my second life began, I hesitated a moment when the woman asked me if I was ready to hear about my birth mother. My mother was a schoolteacher from some city in the east. She was finishing her master’s degree when she met my father in 1939. They danced and went to movies and listened to Benny Goodman and my mother believed that they would marry. My father did not. He was already married. My mother feared she would lose her job, disgrace her family and disgrace herself if she kept me, if she kept Charlie. So she took Charlie to live in an orphanage.
- Joan Galvin is the featured Sandstone citizen this week. She has her roots in northern Maine.
- Dustin Hejny named to the all-tournament team. Dan Battaglia, Dustin Hejny, and Brandon Beise earned Great River Conference honors.
- Leah Payne, Manda Nelson and Marcy Nelson received “Book It” honors at East Central Elementary.
10 Years Ago
MARCH 14, 2013
- Andrew Almos, a high school principal from Maple Lake will be offered a contract to be the new superintendent at East Central Schools. His father, Jack Almos, is East Central’s current interim superintendent.
- Former EC administrator resigns following “Harlem Shake” flap. Former EC Dean of Students, Dion Koltes has resigned from a Twin Cities school following the suspension of six hockey players right before the playoffs, a game in which they lost. Koltes was the activities director at Mount Westonka Schools. The superintendent apologizes for the suspensions to a crowd of 250 people, and also said Koltes was put on leave and the incident is under investigation.
- Kindergarteners earned pennies the month of March earning $180 to spend on groceries for the food shelf. Chris’ Foods matched their earnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.