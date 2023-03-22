50 Years Ago
MARCH 22, 1973
- Mrs. Dan Olean of Finlayson, received the MP&L Premier Dairymen’s trophy. The trophy is given to the dairymen having the high 3 year herd average on standard Pine County D.H.I. for 1972.
- Seriously injured in a Burlington Northern industrial accident last Wednesday was railroad brakeman, John J. Phaller. He was injured when two slow moving trains were switching in the yard in the west end of Grand Rapids.
- W.C. Petry, administrator of Pine County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home will attend a conference on developments in the health care delivery.
- Funeral services for Henry Gaede will be held in Finlayson. Gaede was born in Waukon, Iowa.
- The four East Central senior featured this week are Bruce Lundorff, Tim Lundorff, Wayne Matson, and Robert Nolan.
- Donations are needed for the nursing home project. The residents could enjoy the outdoors if the area adjacent to the dining room were fenced in. The area churches and the American Legion has started fundraising.
- Mr. and Mrs. Bob Lundorff and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Haroldson spent the weekend in Rosholt, So. Dak.
- Visitors at the Trygve Koland home were Mr. and Mrs. Morris Carlson and family, Mr. and Mrs. David Koland and family, and Mr. and Mrs. David Armant from Port Wing, Wisc.
- “Sew Smart” is a new T.V. Program to start next week.
- Warren and Sophie Kylo of Askov received the D.H.I. trophy from Robert Lindner.
- Order your birthday calendar from the Sandstone Band Boosters.
25 Years Ago
MARCH 26, 1998
- St. Urho, aka Loren Richardson, presided over St. Urho’s Day festivities in Finlayson.
- Lauretta Stratton, and Alphild Starry, volunteers for the Pine Unit of the American Cancer Society, helped raise funds last weekend by accepting donations for bouquets of daffodils at Chris’ Food Center. The money raised will be used for cancer research, education and services for local residents.
- Kent Chambard, Lamperts field coordinator, requested a variance to allow it to add on to the existing office/store building and build a new pole shed with a one-foot setback.
- Sandstone’s Airport is in a state of disrepair. The only logical thing to do if it were to remain open is to remove the pavement from the runway and return it to a grass strip according to Sandstone City Administrator Brad Scott.
- Adelaide Bonnin of Sandstone said the very fact that doctors use this form of transportation (airport) to come to Sandstone and minister to the needs of the people here should be reason enough to favor the Sandstone Municipal Airport.
- Jacob J. Feyman and Arthur H. Larson have, according to national headquarters records, achieved a milestone in membership by belonging to the American Legion for 50 continuous years. They were presented certificates for continuous membership signed by National Commander Anthony Jordan at the monthly meeting of the Sandstone Hartley M. Robey American Legion Post 151.
- Tyler Harris, Brandon Melzark and Danielle Papenfuss are currently enrolled in an EMT training course.
- The upcoming spring drama production is “The Boys Next Door”.
- Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory A. Peel has arrived for duty at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C.
- Curtis Wentworth, son of Rose Eccles of Sandstone, recently returned to his homebase of Camp Pendleton, Calif. after a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific and Indian oceans and Arabian Gulf with the Marines.
- Reader of the Week is Brandon Eiffler at Sandstone Elementary.
- Rod Erickson was named Great River Conference Coach of the Year. Alicia Coveau was named to the Academic All-State Team. Cassie Ludwig, Dana Fogt, and Alicia Coveau presented Principal Giesen with the conference championship trophy and plaque. Genny Clausen, Andrea Bennett and Dana Fogt were named all-conference. Jessie Fogt was named best rebounder, Andrea Bennett most valuable player; Lisa Volk hardest worker; Lisa Hejny, best defensive player and most improved player; and Steph Orstad, sportsmanship.
10 Years Ago
MARCH 21, 2013
- Local artist Marguerite Walz of Askov shared her love of art with the Courier. She is president of the board of directors of the East Central Arts Council, an active member of the Old School Art Center, and a substitute teacher at East Central Schools.
- The former city clerk from the City of Willow River is accused of stealing over $167,000 in a three-year period to help her gambling addiction that ranged from Hinckley to Carlton. Mayor Troy Janke called for an investigation after City Councilor Tom Jensen received records from a local bank and discovered money missing.
- In the four-county area, welfare fraud is the highest in Pine County. 652 cases were investigated in four counties and 330 were in Pine county. Things such as medical mileage, false documentation, unreported income, food assistance, and other fraud related things. People get very creative and spend a lot of time thinking of ways to cheat the system.
- Spring concert was held at East Central. The third and fourth grade portion was entitled Pirates! The Musical. The program was directed by Jamie Stone, accompanied by Dan Kolker.
- Twenty-three Harvest Christian School students participated in their first annual Science Fair.
- East Central Schools received $1645.06 from sales of Powerade from Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for the school athletic programs.
- Roger Knudson of Finlayson Township is an amazing artist with unique, creative, old-world skills and techniques. Roger studied in Maine at the Center for Furniture Craftmanship.
- In Tim Franklin’s column this week he claims that green grass is less than two weeks away now.
-Pine County residents have received letters from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association. The letters appear as if they were published by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and endorsed by Sheriff Cole. They were not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.