75 Years Ago
SEPTEMBER 4, 1947
- Hinckley’s baseball team is playing in the regional tournament to see who will play in the state tournament. Schmidt and Hyldahl were the battery for Hinckley and Hinckley won 6 to 3.
- Albert Plaggerman and John Thinesen of Sandstone were selected a Petit Jurors for September General Term of Court.
- New owners take over Klein’s Department Store. Jos. H. Klein disposed of his merchandise to Leopold, Harold, and Howard Stern and Lyle Ellis of Milwaukee, Wis. Their intention is to keep the high quality standard of the store in the past. Mr. Klein bought the small Kopolovich clothing store 32 years ago.
- Young girl is accidentally shot by her companion last Friday. It is the second fatal accident in the same family. Little Barbara Ann Gresczyk, 9-1/2 year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Gresczyk of Rutledge, was sitting on steps to the house. It seems Clemons Gresczyk and LeRoy Liljedahl had been out shooting snakes with a 22-rifle. During the dinner hour they had placed the rifle against a tree. After dinner the boys went out and Leroy picked up the gun in such a way that it was discharged. Barbara received the bullet in her left hip, cutting the main artery to her heart. It was only two years ago when another daughter went into the root cellar looking for her cat. She struck a match for light that caused an explosion from gasoline fumes which had seeped in from a gasoline barrel from above.
- Kerrick downs Bruno in the first playoff game 10-5.
- Miss Arlene Sandwick of Minneapolis spent the weekend with her father, Victor Sandwick.
- Rex Thinesen, who has been working in Iowa, spent the week at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Thinesen.
- Esterbrook fountain pens are $1.50 at Feyma’s Variety Store.
50 Years Ago
SEPTEMBER 7, 1972
- Sandstone High School Panthers opened their 1972 season with a 30 to 0 victory over Willow River Wildcats on the Wildcats’ home field Friday night.
- Sandstone Boy Scouts Troop No. 183 held a Court of Honor at the Hartley M Robey American Legion Hall. The highlight of the evening was the presentation on of the Eagle Scout Award to Todd Sandell by Forester Davis, Great Bear District Executive. Len Sandell and Darwin Larson received Tenderfoot. Dean Gangelhoff, Dalen Gangelhoff and John Handberg received First Class. Jon Sandell and Kent Chambard received the Star award. These merit badges were awarded: David Hejny-cooking, Dean Gangelhoff-swimming and cooking, Mike Walden-cycling and camping, Jeffrey Peura-swimming and cooking, Wm Ames-cooking, Mike Sandell-camping, Keith Voigt-camping, Robert Anderson-cycling, and Mark Biebl-swimming and cycling.
- Mrs. Dottie Dixon, Sandstone was recently cited by President Nixon for her efforts in the Sandstone community. They included teaching ceramics, developing a square dancing program, sponsoring local Candy Stripers at the hospital, her work with the Women’s Guild, and her helpfulness to those addicted to alcohol.
- Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Holmes celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
- Coffee and treats at the Welsh Clothing open house.
- The 3rd annual snowmobile show will be held at the Squirrel Cage in Willow River. Nineteen dealers are expected to attend with their 1973 snowmobiles on display.
- Jeanette Seitz is running for the Pine County Commissioner for the 5th District.
25 Years Ago
SEPTEMBER 4, 1997
- Midwest Country Music is coming to the Vogue Theater. Kathy and Joe Jensen of Minneapolis have leased the theater and plan to offer country music performances. Joe Jensen thinks Sandstone has “character,” he likes the way the town is laid out and all the old buildings. “It feels like a different time, and there’s a real country flavor to it.”
- Sandstone Riders will host the 1997 National Little Britches Rodeo. It gives boys and girls ages 8-18 the opportunity to participate in a variety of events.
- The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Mille Lacs Band of the Ojibwe’s rights under the 1837 treaty.
- Pine Medical Center recently received a rebate check for $13,000 from People’s Natural Gas to be used for the installation of energy-efficient water heaters and windows in PMC facilities.
- Keith Petry resigned from the Sandstone Park Board and the council has appointed Mark Diggan as the new member. Diggan will share the position with John Hejny, who is a non-voting member.
- The bike trail leading to Banning Park is now complete, including a new bridge over Wolf Creek.
- East Central’s quarterback, Dan Battaglia, keeps the pigskin and heads to the end zone. The Eagles beat Howard Lake/ Waverly 35-0 on Friday.
- First-grade teacher Kathy Barsness welcomed students back to school.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ray McQuiston, Jolene and Lorraine Wicklund were among the people who attended the surprise 50th birthday party for Mary Pogozalski at the Mike Gutknecht home in Askov.
10 Years Ago
SEPTEMBER 6, 2012
- Bye Bye Birdie will be the fall play at East Central.
- EC football team hosted Aitkin. The Eagle boys gave a valiant effort, but fell by the score of 33-7.
- The volleyball team beat Proctor in the first match of the year. Then they defeated Moose Lake Willow River.
- New staff members at East Central are: Troy Bennett, Melissa Johnsen, Andrew Miller, and Amanda Thompson.
- Enrollment at Pine Technical College has increased 2.3 percent.
- Cindy Mortensen and Joyce Christensen are the women’s league Tuesday night golf champions at the Sandstone Golf Course.
- Matt Ludwig, a former investigator with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, was recognized by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, retiring after serving the county for 26 years.
- Kate Crowley thanked the Sandstone Garden Club who has created a beautiful oasis of color in front of the post office.
- Apply now for either sex deer permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.