75 Years Ago
OCTOBER 9, 1947
- F.C.I. employees will be honored at a free dance at the Masonic Temple. It is sponsored by the entire Sandstone community in appreciation of excellent support they have brought to the community. The Sandstone Youth Club will be available for free babysitting.
- Veterans are urged to file their disability claims immediately.
- Thieves raid parked automobiles here Sunday night. In ransacking Don Bishop’s car they were evidently scared away and scattered tools for a distance of a block.
- Willow River’s passing attack smothers the Panthers 47-26. Jiggs Cooper, Sandstone backfield ace, was out of the lineup because of a leg injury.
- John Stubler left Saturday for a week of visiting relatives and friends in Illinois.
- Guppy’s Mill at Friesland-Climax your evening’s fun by coming here for refreshments. Lee and Vi Guptill, proprietors.
50 Years Ago
OCTOBER 12, 1972
- Robert Best and John Hejny won first place in the Zone D Punt, Pass and Kick contest at Moose Lake. Best and Hejny will participate at the state contest at the Metropolitan Stadium October 14. They are sponsored by Don Hejny Ford Inc of Sandstone.
- The Band Booster bought a new set of bleachers for the Sandstone football field. They are for the use of the band during home games. The sale of band calendars has been one of their projects.
- Jon Wallin, a tackle on the Sandstone High School football team, was one of 45 named to the current WCCO Radio “Prep Parade”.
- The annual Homecoming dance will be held at the Sandstone Youth Center. The music will be Mike Nelson and the James Boys. Admission is $1.50.
- Larry Volk, a member of the Sandstone High School football team, was named to the “Sports Honor Roll” All-Northland Team of the Week.
- Candidates for Homecoming king and queen are: Bruce Lundorff, Joe Seitz, Ken Volk, Jon Wallin, Tom Laursen, Joanne Sundeen, Debbie Klein, Gail Glienke, Mary Hejny, and Sue July.
- Allan Milliman and Lee Dybvig file for village trustee position.
- Car license fees are set to go up. Under the old law, cars were taxed according to weight and age.
- Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Oak and family spent Sunday in Bloomington visiting Mr. and Mrs. Marlan Stole.
25 Years Ago
OCTOBER 9, 1997
- Residents of the East Central School District voted down the issuance of general obligation bonds by the district in a referendum. Both questions failed in five of the six district precincts.
- Taste of Sandstone had a magic show by magician Glen Santi.
- Sandstone City Council has approved Sandstone’s participation in the League of Minnesota Cities 1997 Cities Week celebration.
- Fires of 1918 to be commemorated Oct. 11.
- Kendra Carlson is a member of the 1997 Northwestern College volleyball team.
- If you missed last Friday night’s football matchup between the East Central Eagles and the Braham Bombers, you missed a great game. It was perhaps the most exciting game for both teams all season. With 12 touchdowns, five of which came in the fourth quarter, it was the highest score either team had seen all season. Eagles lost 46-35. Eagles had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and Heubner averaging 38.2 yards per punt. Hejny had a 55-yard punt return to set up a Eagle touchdown.
- The Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department members are: Arlen Krantz, Ken Chambard, Rick Olson, Andy Spartz, Rene Stadin, Al Hoiland, Peter Blackwood, Bill Voigt, Leon Payne, Ken Murphy, Mike Johnson, George Judkins, Randy Atterbury, Joe Drilling, Dean Loken, Brad Baustain, Chris Thorvig, Ron Tengwall, Gregg Yocum, Dean Peterson, Rich Ebnet, Jason Krantz, Roger Hansen, John Wright, Lee Dybvig, Delbert Volk and Mike Menard.
- Superintendent John Cambronne brought in a giant pumpkin gourd and students were asked to guess its weight.
10 Years Ago
OCTOBER 11, 2012
- Willow River’s legend “Wild Bill” Cooper is one of the stars of the second annual Highway 61 Film Festival in Pine City. The festival features 30 short films from all over the country.
- About 70 pounds of narcotics were seized last week and $25,421.00 in cash in Willow River.
- About 100 community members attended a meeting about the flood at the Rutledge Community Center.
- Vern and Shirley Kroschel is having an open house to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
- Fire Prevention Week is October 7-13. The Sandstone Fire and rescue crew are: Sam Martin, Andy Spartz, K.C. Greenly, Ross Degerstrom, Shane Netzel, Ron Tengwall, Nick Eberhardt, Andy Andrews, George Castonguary, Wes Colsrud, Eric Degerstrom, Joe Demarre, Brandon Devlin, Jason Eiffler, Tase Finley, Jeff Gaede, Ron Hammer, Tammy Ivey, Mike Johnson, Matt Knealing, Rick Olson, Carrie Peterson, Dean Peterson, Josh Sill, Brian Talbot, Patrice Timp, Andrew Wilkening, Jake Keller and Travis Keller.
