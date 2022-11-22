75 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 20, 1947
- Star and Tribune helicopter visits Sandstone. Known as the “flying windmill.”
- Mrs. Agnes Karnowski announced that Christmas Seals will go on sale to raise funds for combatting tuberculosis.
- There were three fatalities in the county on the first days of hunting season. Sam Warner of St. Paul died of a heart attack east of Beroun. Francis A. Hinz of Minneapolis had accidently discharged his gun and the bullet had pierced the top of his head. He was 22 miles east of Sandstone. Louis Kiminski, 27, section worker on the Soo Line Railway at Denham was hit in the right chest by a stray bullet.
- Sandstone Panthers are preparing for their 17 game schedule. Returning lettermen are: Gilbert Krouch, Curtiss Cooper, Dick Edwards, and Dave Hrdlicka. Others on the team are James Sundeen, Bob Halverson, Leonard Anderson, Gene Sears, Billy Rosendahl, Eugene Yanke, Carl Lindroos, Kenneth VanDerScchaegen, Earl Christensen, Donald Yanke, John Thinesen, George Jamison, Merle Greenly, Charles Pearson, Billy Walden, Billy Prenevost, and James Greenly.
- The junior class will present “Through The Keyhole” at the Sandstone High School. The cast includes: Mae Lundorff, Earl Christensen, Regina Jepsen, Mary Keller, Charles Lund, Larren Gilpin, David Babcock, and Margaret Presley.
- Stenographers and typists are needed to fill Federal positions. Salaries range from $1756 to $2394 per year.
50 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 1972
- The Sandstone High School shop class volunteered to enclose the Sandstone hockey rink by the railroad tracks. A large amount of work has been put on the new rink. The newly formed Youth Hockey League will play there and is sponsored by the Sandstone Athletic Association. Don Shavor is the hockey coach.
- Walter Wood and Thomas Miller, owners, and Frank Sapa and Robert Johnson, foremen were hosts at the W & W Generator Inc. open house.
- Victor Larson, Douglas Feyma, Delbert Vork, Tad Nordstrom, Robert Welsh received the Bobcat award. Wolf award for Robbie Best, Edward Vork, and Dennis Vork. Bear award for Jim Lundorff, Eddie Eiffler, Craig Walden, Daniel Hogquist, Robbie Haroldson, Tim Willi and Scott Eells.
- Lost deer hunter, Kevin Henkel, 23, of Cloquet, got lost in the Lake Eleven area. The next morning Henkel walked out of the woods about eight miles from where he went in.
- Metal sculpture by Sandstone artist, James E. Larson will be exhibited in a one-man showing at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus.
- The Sandstone FCI Inmate Choir will have a concert for the public.
- Dr. Langseth’s Dental Office is undergoing a face lifting. A 12x24 foot additions is being built by Marvin Johnson of Bruno.
25 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 20, 1997
- ‘Captain Fantastic’ opens this weekend at the East Central High School Auditorium. It is a showdown of good vs. evil.
- Bruno Elementary School closing is still tabled at the recommendation of Superintendent John Cambronne.
- East Central School District staff and community members attended a retirement recognition party in honor of those who served the district and retired. Those honored included Bruce Harding, who started work in the district in 1966, and Betty Murray, who started in 1965. Also honored, but unable to attend were Emett Murray, serving 1965-96; Ralph Nentl, 1974-97; Patricia Nentl, 1994-97, and Margaret Tenquist, 1984-97.
- The East Central AFS Club has been active since 1975, when the first student, Stuart Hammond and he was from Merrylands, New South Wales in Australia. His host family was Gene and Rita Drilling. They have kept in touch and have traveled to Australia.
- Harlan Foss and Tom Olson rescued a hunter suffering from asthma that had waded into a swamp.
- Dan Battaglia has been named to the Class AA all-state academic football team. The players selected have exhibited excellence in the class room, in leadership within their schools and on the football field. Eagle players Brandon Beise and Tyler Harris also received nominations to the team.
- Girls’ basketball coach, Rod Erickson, is looking to be one of the two teams still standing for the championship game in the sub-section playoffs.
- Boys’ basketball coach, Pat Dewey, believes his team will be very competitive this year. Dewey considers himself defense-oriented as a coach. Good defense creates offense. His handbook includes his philosophies. “Work hard and be a decent human being and we will always want you to be a part of the team.”
- Mayor Doug McGhee and Dr. Rafe Garofalo proclaimed November is National Diabetes Month.
- The Star City Diner, located at the corner of Commercial and Fifth Street opened its doors for business.
- Mrs. Florence Nelson and Walter Nelson were Sunday dinner guests at the Marv and Mary Ann Nelson home.
- Sandstone Lions and Mike Johnson Construction made donations to the Sandstone Area Country Club for a parking lot.
10 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 22, 2012
- Pine County Sheriff’s deputy Justin Arthur Stoddard, 27, has been charged with seven counts of criminal conduct following allegations of theft of prescription narcotics while on duty. Shortly before the hearing began Stoddard resigned.
- A Place for You has been open less than a month and is almost full.
- Tony Lourey selected to lead the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
- Teresa Slama decided to try rifle deer hunting this year for the first time. She obtained a permit to hunt from a standing vehicle for two days, so off she went with her dad. The second day, she actually shot a 9-point buck with the help of her dad. It was actually an 11-point buck, but two points were broken off.
- Tim Franklin stated in his In the Back Acres column that the poll found that only four percent of the people cited that the green bean casserole as their favorite food. That is actually No. 1 on his list.
- Sandstone Chamber’s Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday at the Old School Arts Center, All That Floral and Gifts, Country Bargains, Cheri’s Flower Basket, Northwoods, and Sandstone Golf Course.
- The water level on the Kettle River is very, very low.
