50 Years Ago
April 12, 1973
-This week’s featured seniors are Ronald Rollenhagen, Joseph Seitz, Steven Schiller, and Michael Schoenmann.
-Heide Peneder and Brad Sievert are semi-finalist winners in the Government in Action, Washington, D.C. Tour Contest which is sponsored by the North Pine Electric Cooperative.
-Becki Erickson, Charles Linn, Heide Peneder, Ryan Muehlhauser, Charles Lynn, Debbie Ploeger and Ken Vork all received A’s in the speech contest.
-A Sandstone man was forced to drive two FCI escapees to Illinois. Donald Hach, 200 lbs. with a scar on his right forearm and George Spiker, age 45, with a scar on the top of his head, accosted by these men. They demanded food and instructed him to drive them to Peoria, Illinois, where he was released after giving them $40 on request. They had purchased new clothes with the $40. Warden Aaron indicated there was some concern in the community that everyone wasn’t notified. He said the institution will revert back to the use of the wildcat siren in the future if such an escape was made.
-Seven schools are participating in the music contest here on Friday. Schools competing are Pine City, Hinckley, Sandstone, Finlayson, Askov, Moose Lake and Barnum. The judges are from the St. Cloud State College.
-All ladies of the Sandstone community are invited to a Birthday Luncheon at Grace Church. The church women will provide the lunch, a special program and, of course, birthday cakes.
-The Sandstone Lions Annual Honor Student Banquet will be at Lutar Hall (St. Luke’s Catholic Church) and will be for graduating seniors who are members of the National Honor Society and their parents.
-Wright’s Ben Franklin, Welsh’s Clothing Store, Sandstone Pharmacy, and Coast-to-Coast have combined and blasted prices for two days of money saving specials.
-Minnesota Power and Lights warns against flying kites near power lines.
-Dance at the Hide-Away Resort in Rutledge to the Jolly Zuks.
25 Years Ago
April 9, 1998
-Area residents are invited to take a hike to benefit local parks.
-The city council will schedule a public hearing regarding the proposed airport closing.
-Winners of the quarterly drawing at the Moose Lake Federal Credit Union were Patrick Holm and Sara Diggan and Sandy Clennon.
-Reader of the Week is Andrea Miller. She is in Mrs. Barsness’s first grade class.
-Matt Watrin is serving as an agronomist intern in Urbandale, Iowa.
-WCMP names all-area teams. East Central coach Rod Erickson was named girls’ coach of the year. Chris Rabe of Hinckley-Finlayson was named to the girls’ first team, and Andrea Bennett of East Central earned second team honors. Receiving honorable mention was Genny Clausen and Dana Fogt and Denise Lapierre. Included on the boys’ second team was Dustin Hejny and Brandon Beise of East Central and Jesse Degerstrom of H-F.
-Bob Merrill and Matt Moore led off with walks, and senior catcher Justin Dawson, came up with a crucial double to left center to plate Merrill. Dustin Hejny then came to the plate and drove a fastball deep to the left center field gap to drive home Moore and Dawson. The Eagles defeated Mora 6-4.
10 Years Ago
MARCH 21, 2013
-The city has a handshake deal to now sell the former East Central Elementary School. Mayor Atterbury said, “They are very positive.”
-Gun and ammo sales are still brisk. They are at an all-time high according to local firearm sellers and trainers. A gun show was held at the Pine City National Guard Armory.
-Every seat in the audience was filled at the county board meeting in Sandstone. For next half hour residents of Pine County voiced their objection to the county’s involvement in the Northern Lights Express (NLX).
-Peter Ostroushko, one of the country’s finest mandolin and violin players performed at the Old School Art Center to a full house. Dean McGraw, a top-rated guitarist, was with him.
-Wayne Smith, a WW11 vet spent many years perfecting his art of sketching. He was at the AWANAs at Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
-Demand for conceal and carry classes are on the increase.
-Students of the month are: Samantha Gruwell, Samantha Bostrum, Sofia Seibert, Montana Bork, Mallory Hartl, Carmen Davis, Sydney Storebo, Kyah Springer, Allison Gibson, Emma Aitkins, Alexis Schaffer, Nevaeh Sedillo, Dalton Slama, Nevaeh Benjamin, Isabella Lourey-Bowen, Clay Nelson, Jared Mlaskoch, Jaime Rubio, Noah Bowerman and Aly Huntington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.