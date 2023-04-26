50 Years Ago
APRIL 26, 1973
- Lieut. Governor Rudy Perpich will be the main speaker at the Eleventh Annual Senior Honor Student Award Banquet.
- This week’s seniors honored are Linda Voigt, Linda Volk, Ronnie Volk, and Kenneth Vork.
- The teen band Proxima will appear at the Sandstone Youth Center. Admission is $1.25 per person.
- Fire destroys barn at the Ed Darsow farm. He lost 8 head of cattle, 18 pigs, and 30 chickens.
- Escapee from the Sandstone Correctional Institution was captured in Nebraska.
- Work was started to tear down the old Sandstone Village Jail. The structure was made of sandstone stone blocks and erected at the turn of the century. It has not been used as a jail for many years. It had been used as a police car garage. The stone blocks will be saved and used if the occasion arises. Tom Genadek is removing the tin roof.
- The best way to lengthen your life is to shorten your worries.
- Mrs. Edward Schaefer and daughter, Roberta, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Larson, and sister Mrs. Harold Bonnin.
25 Years Ago
APRIL 30, 1998
- City Administrator Brad Scott informed the city council of his intentions to resign from his position.
- The seventh-grade spent three days last week at the Audubon Center of the North Woods for intensive environmental learning. Audubon intern, Mark Taylor, was rapping about reptiles.
- East Central graduate Dan Dewey, a 1993 cum laude graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, serving in the U.S. Peace Corp in the West Indies 1994-96, will be the featured speaker at the annual honor student banquet.
- In the continuing lawsuit against the county, the Pine County Concerned Citizens had papers served on Pine County Commissioners Don Lindquist, Frank Skaff, and John Wright alleging violations of open meeting laws regarding the collaborative with Independent School District 2580.
- Don Hogquist was the vocal entertainment at the well-attended pie and ice cream social held by the Sandstone Area Senior Citizens.
- Harriet Bostrom received a plaque for being chosen as the region’s Volunteer of the Year at the Pine Medical Health Care Center.
- Kurt Anderson, Dan Battaglia, Brandon Beise, Alicia Coveau, Dana Fogt, Stephanie Gustafson, Tyler Harris, Scott Hella, Jennifer Johnson, Danielle Papenfuss, Zac Tuominen, Marc Volk, and Matt Wickstrom were honored by the Sandstone Lions as East Central Honor seniors.
- Eric Degerstrom joins the 100 Book Club at Sandstone Elementary.
- Eagle baseball team defeated Rush City 9-7 and Ogilvie 24-3.
10 Years Ago
APRIL 11, 2013
- Doug Carlson, long-time county commissioner, found dead at the courthouse, had just finished a meeting on improving the economic development in the county. He served on the county commission for the past 11 years. Previously, he was an 18-year legislator.
- Pine County woman finishes the Boston Marathon just before the bombs go off. Jen Gilman, wife of Superintendent of Pine City Schools, Wayne Gilman. She was one block up from the finish line, receiving her medal when she heard an explosion going off by the finish line.
- Heavy snow damages the Wildcat Sanctuary, causing damages around $100,000.
- Finlayson council passes an ordinance dealing with sex offenders.
- Gunnar and Gillian Fogt both recently competed in the Knights of Columbus state free throw contest. Gunnar won state and a huge trophy.
- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church serves Finlayson community for 109 years.
