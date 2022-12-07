75 Years Ago
DECEMBER 4, 1947
- Dr. Thomas Dredge, a former Sandstone man, recently received a fine promotion and is now stationed at the Veterans’ hospital in Minneapolis.
- The Chisago City High School basketeers defeated the Sandstone Panthers by a score of 28-24. Eugene Sears had six points, Dave Hrdlicka eight, and Edwards seven. One field goal was made by a Chisago City player for Sandstone.
- Arthur H. Larson and Robert H. Hawley were elected to fill the Village offices. Henry Gimpl was re-elected Mayor of Hinckley.
- Driver’s tests will begin in Pine City this month.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jake Ploeger and Joyce were Sunday guests at Arnold Olson’s home in Sandstone.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Karsky were holiday guests at the Fred Schoenrock.
- Misses Arlene Sandwick and Christine Orstad of Minneapolis were visitors over the holiday at their parental homes.
50 Years Ago
DECEMBER 7, 1972
- Candidates for Finlayson High School homecoming have been chosen. King candidates are: Loren Koski, Ron Oetterer, Steve Brigan, and Mike Nelson. Queen candidates are: Shirley Oksanen, Renee Karsky, Virginia Revier and Janis Williams. Prince candidates are: Bill Morgan, Dean Dronen, Dale Peterson, and Delvin Simonson. Princess candidates are: LaRaye Osbourne, Barb Roufs, Gwen Lewin, and Barb Schneider.
- The Finlayson Civic Club recently made a sizeable donation for books to the Finlayson School Library. Lee Sorensen accepted the check on behalf of the school.
- Finlayson Bank enlarged and remodeled their building. Kenneth Kerker did the excavating.
- Bruce Eckblad, besides being a cashier at the First State Bank of Finlayson, claims to be an ardent fisherman. He proved this by catching a 25lb. northern pike at Mille Lacs Lake.
- Deer Hunters Honor Roll: Calvyn Yocum, Jim Best, Bill Jokela (Ontario), Dennis Kester, Wayne Kester, Arlan Martin, Bill Ames, Joe Seitz, Joe Seitz, Jr., Reiner Nelson, Marvin Nelson, Wm. Foss, Sr., Harvey Haglin, Gregory Haglin, Terry Haglin, Pete Nordstrom, Dick Colby, Mike Colby, Roger Revier, Bob Workman, Brian Starry, Harvey Starry, and Archie Entner.
- “Remember when a $10,000-a-year man was a success? Now he’s a plumber’s helper.”
25 Years Ago
DECERMBER 4,1997
- “Lions Hill Lady” Nola Vork enjoys working at the Lions Hill for the last ten years. She also works part-time at the Amoco station. Mike and Ardis Tallman, the managers began collecting new and used hats, mittens, coats, boots, snowsuits and sleds for kids to use while at the hill. Some of the rules Nola enforces is no hockey sticks or pucks, no alcohol and no smoking. No fighting is allowed, and foul language will not be tolerated. Santa Day will be held at Lions Hill again this year after proving to be a great success last year. “I’ve never seen so many kids there at one time.”
- Gateway Family Clinic of Sandstone opened its doors on Dec. 1. Dr. Dan Benzie welcomed visitors at the open house.
- Mark Diggan and Pat Dewey told the Sandstone Park Board that they were at the community park site and had done some preliminary marking for the driveway. Muriel Langseth believes the former city adminstrator, Doug Schulze, might have negotiated with MnDOT previously on some land arrangements. The possibility of a fishing pier at Robinson was also discussed.
- Medich prescription records will be transferred to Family Pharmacy at Gateway Clinic Dec. 22. George Medich announced that he and Don Turcotte will be on call at Family Pharmacy from time to time.
- Lucy Kester and Jeanette Griffith of Sandstone will sing Christmas songs and Hinckley Area Christian Womens meeting.
- Sandstone Petro Plus is celebrating their first anniversary.
- Doug Seymour and Norm Lundorff recently delivered and helped set up the Tree of Hope at the Pine County Courier. Gifts for seriously ill children may be dropped off anytime.
- Lovelights ceremony will be held by the Pine County Health Care Auxiliary.
- Catherine Gillies, former AFS student, is visiting the area from New Zealand with her son Iain. Iain has become a fanatic about basketball and has gotten the whole family enthused about the game. Iain played with three teams last year and trained with a fourth. This is Cathy’s fourth visit to the Feymas since she returned to New Zealand.
- Christmas Cash will be given away again this year in Sandstone. There are 35 businesses participating in the event.
- Drawings are on Fridays at the Pine County Courier.
- Reader of the week is Shane Koski.
- Starting it out for the East Central Eagles were Dana Fogt, Andrea Bennett, Cassie Ludwig, Alicia Coveau, and Genny Clausen. The basketball team defeated Pine City in the season opener.
- There will be halftime entertainment at the boys basketball games with a Hot Shot Contest sponsored by the First National Bank of the North.
- Dustin Hejny of East Central has been named to the 1997 WCMP All-Area Football Team. Dan Battaglia was named to the second team offense, and Brandon Beise and Bob Merrill earned third team.
- Sandstone Quarry Lions sponsored Peace Poster Contest and Gina Delaney received first place honors.
- A pickup was stolen from Rich’s Bar parking lot. Michael John Nelson Jr. 28, was arrested.
10 Years Ago
December 2, 2010
- The East Central School District school board accepted the food service clerk Barb Morgan’s resignation at their regular meeting. The is advertising for two more basketball coaches. The resignation of shop teacher Chris Yarger was also accepted following a closed meeting.
- Precipitation levels are way below normal. 100 percent of Minnesota is in abnormally dry to extreme drought status.
- Commissioner Doug Carlson said, “We may have to increase our levy.”
- The Sandstone Quarry Lions Peace Poster Contest winners were announced. Samantha Bostrom will have her Peace poster advance to the next level. The first runner-up was 13 year old Cassidy Koland of Sandstone.
- Superintendent Jack Almos reminded voters that a one-day bond election was coming up. It will all the school to keep $495,000 in the school district.
- Dog Lessons for People: Run and play daily, love unconditionally, be quick to forgive, follow your instincts, be loyal and faithful, avoid biting when a growl will do, keep digging until you find what you want, and never underestimate the value of a belly rub.
