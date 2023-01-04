50 Years Ago
December 3, 1970
- Jerry Meyer is named Sandstone Chamber of Commerce president at the annual meeting.
- A young Pine City gasoline service attendant was held up and robbed early Tuesday morning. The attendant. Bob Back, 17, was robbed and then taken for a 60 mile ride northwest of McGregor and released.
- Sandstone Chamber of Commerce had a busy year. They held a Mid-Summer Festival and made about $2,200. They held a summer steak fry, sponsored a bus load to attend the Minnesota Twins ballgame, had a booth at the University of Minnesota Health Service Day. They had the south entry to Sandstone signs painted.
- 71% of traffic fatalities occur on rural roads.
- FCI Santas pay a visit to the Cambridge State Hospital.
- The Village of Sandstone will enforce the car parking rule. Henry Wobbema says a number of people have cars parked for days and weeks at a time in front of their houses and it hinders snow plowing. They must be moved by January 6 or they will be towed.
- Bob Slama described Thanksgiving dinner aboard the USS Midway carrier ship with 4000 people aboard.
- Keep silver goblets, or other small silver pieces, from tarnishing by storing them away in wax paper sandwich bags.
- Ralph Thinesen is spending his vacation from the boats at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Thinesen.
- Mr. and Mrs. Guyal Nelson and Sherrie Rae were New Year’s Eve dinner guests at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Nielsen. Dororthy Briggs was also a guest.
- Dick Wesslings of Minneapolis spent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with the Bob Lundorffs.
- The Sandstone Flower and Garden Club will meet at Pearl Gjertson’s home with Mrs. C. W. Lewis as assistant hostess. Bring a dried arrangement.
25 Years Ago
JANUARY 1, 1998
- Matt Wickstrom is this week’s athlete of the week for the East Central boys’ basketball team.
- Andrea Bennett is this week’s athlete of the week for the East Central girls’ basketball team.
- Lady Eagles defeat Isle and are still perfect in the Great River Conference. Bennett had 13 points, Genny Clausen with 12.
- Christmas Day, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Eiffler were guests of her parents, the Mel Castners, in Wyoming.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ray McQuiston were Christmas Eve Day dinner guests of John and Tina David in Foley.
- Lucille Conboy enjoyed Christmas Eve at the home of her son, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Conboy, in Duluth.
- Kirk and Chandra Nelson spent the longer weekend with their parents, Bill and Le Nelson.
- Jerrod, Celine and Rachel Ann Nelson of Brooklyn Park visited at the parental Dale and Jo Nelson home.
- Jon Sandell had a high series of 715 at Mens’ Tuesday Night Bowling League. Leon Payne had 630.
- “Fare For All” is a food program that helps families make ends meet. Food is bought at wholesale prices in large quantities and then distributed. Julie Werner is trying to get the program started up again in Sandstone and it needs some leadership.
10 Years Ago
JANUARY 3, 2013
- The Ziegler house fire on the day after Christmas on Division Street was a total loss. The Sandstone Lions have already contributed $500 to the family.
- Rick Nolan has been appointed to serve on House Transportation Committee. Nolan, who made growing the economy through major re-investments in transportation and infrastructure a focal point of his campaign received word from Nancy Pelosi. This committee assignment means we can move forward on the Northern Lights Express rail project.
- Ice fishing season has begun. Car, pickups, and SUV’s should be parked at least 50 feet apart and moved every two hours to prevent sinking. Make a hole next to the car. If water starts to overflow the top of the hole – the ice is sinking and it’s time to move the car. Ice near shore can be weaker than ice that is farther out.
- Florian Chimielewski is presented with the Northeast Accordion Festival Lifetime Award 2012. He learned to play the accordion at the age of 18 and landed a gig three months later.
- Bob Brewster said twenty-three members of the East Pine County Wanderers recently held their Christmas meeting at the beautifully decorated Cloverton Town Hall.
- Tim Franklin said in his column that it was time to drive around town to try and find the certain Packer fan who is known to walk around in green! Bad railroad tracks in Sandstone, Day 178, without being repaired.
- There will be bingo on Fridays at the Senior Center in Sandstone.
- East Central junior Cassie White started her first game of the season in goal for the Moose Lake Area Rebels.
- Trout fishing is now open in BWCAW.
- David Baker will be reading his rendition of Canterbury Tales, read in Old English at the Poetry Reading event at the Old School Arts Center in Sandstone.
- Free water conservation kits are available from the Minnesota Energy Resources for all current natural gas customers.
- Conservation officer Dustie Heaton of Willow River checked trapping activity in the area. She received a call of an incidental fisher caught out of the season in a bobcat set. The fisher was confiscated and turned over to the Audubon Center for educational purposes.
- The 2012 Pine County Soil and Water Conservation District of Pine City was selected as “Outstanding Conservationist.”
