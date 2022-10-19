75 Years Ago
OCTOBER 16, 1947
- Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Belling sold their variety store and barber business in Finlayson to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Herold of Finlayson. Bellings are moving to Colorado to be close to their daughter.
- The freshman class at Hamline University, St. Paul, this year is headed by two Sandstone boys. Gene Steele was elected President and Dick Norlin is Vice President. This is the second straight year that the freshman class at Hamline has been headed by a Sandstone boy as last year Rollie Gabrielson was also elected.
- The Village of Finlayson recently advertised for bids for a new fire truck and Tuesday they received a modern and up-to-date piece of fire fighting equipment. The village fathers of Finlayson are to be congratulated on making this important purchase.
- The free dance and lunch was held at the Masonic Temple proved to be a real success. The affair was sponsored by the entire Sandstone community in honor of the Federal Correctional Institution employees. The dance was given in appreciation for the active part the institution people have taken in all local affairs. The Music Makers of St. Cloud furnished the music. Mayor M.J. Karnowski was scheduled to speak but decided not to interrupt the gayety. Askov, Pine City and Hinckley community clubs said their thank yous with flowers.
- Sandstone will meet Hinckley in their homecoming game. The highlight of the affair will be the game with their arch rivals, the Hinckley Polars. Innez Olson and Ray Olson were crowned queen and king. There will also be a bonfire, pep fest, and dance. The school chorus will make its debut at the dancing. This is the first time in the history of the Sandstone School that a brother and sister were named king and queen.
- Bud Laska’s Orchestra will be playing at the Pine Lake Pavilion on Saturday.
- Davenport sets are $74 and up at Barnick Furniture. Philco radios are $19.95.
50 Years Ago
OCTOBER 19, 1972
- Bruce Lundorff and Gail Glienke were crowned king and queen of the 1972 Sandstone High School Homecoming.
- The Panthers whip Hinckley in the homecoming battle. They won the hard fought game 20-0 over the Vulcans. Sandstone’s first score was set up when guard Rick Volk’s hit forced a Hinckley fumble that was recovered by Jon Wallin. Five plays later Tm Laursen crashed over from the five yard line out behind blocks of Tim Lundorff and Tom Best. Wallin blocked a punt. Larry Volk recovered it on the five yard line. Quarterback Bill Gaede hit slot back Jack Best for the extra points. Tom Laursen hurled the Vulcans line from one yard out for his third touchdown of the game.
- Charles Linn has been named editor of the 1973 Panther, Sandstone High School yearbook.
- Robbie Best is the state’s Punt, Pass and Kick winner. He will be a guest of the Vikings and on T.V. at halftime.
- Mr. and Mrs. Dave Watrin of Sandstone Distributing Co. left with the Minnesota Beer Wholesalers for a 10 day tour of European breweries in the Bavarian area. They attended Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
- Mr. and Mrs. Fred Drilling of Cresco, Ia. Returned home after visiting at the home of their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Drilling.
- Romana Kopnick, Medical Records Technician in the hospital at the FCI, received an outstanding performance award recently.
- Robert E. Wallin received an outstanding performance award for his work as Officer Manager for the Federal Prison Industries.
25 Years Ago
OCTOBER 16, 1997
- A crowd of 100 Pine County residents attended a public forum in Hinckley to voice their concerns and opinions regarding the space needs of various county departments. With the county spending in excess of $50,000 every year in rented space, the committee has focused on creating space. Three options were presented.
- Sandstone’s city code already limits semitrailer parking. In June, the Sandstone City Council was presented information about complaints received from city residents regarding parking of semitrailers in residential neighborhoods. The city Code in section 515.13 that “truck tractors, semitrailer, semi tractors or tractor-trailers may not be parked or stored in residential districts.”
- Navy Airman Erin K. Karrow, the 22-year-old daughter of Terry and Heidi Karrow is a key member of Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Eight (HS-8) and is currently on a six-month deployment to the Arabian Gulf.
- Grace and Emmanuel Lutheran churches will host as night of fellowship with guest speakers Rev. Don Nelson and wife, Rhoda. The Nelsons did missionary work in Borneo, the island off the coast of China, during the communist takeover of mainland China.
- Keith Petersen of Askov became the angel Edna Bade had prayed for. Bade’s car had gone off the rode and into the swamp and the water was rising and up to her mid-calves. Petersen was the only car that stopped to help her. A year before this Keith had saved 99 year old Edna DeMaris from a fire that had engulfed her home.
- Foresters from the Hinckley Department of Natural Resources wish to remind all Pine County landowners’ and tenants that burning of household residue is prohibited by state law.
- East Central baseball players and other volunteers gathered at the baseball field in Sandstone to do work that include rebuilding the pitcher’s mound, edging the base paths, adjusting the bases, and weeding and mowing the infield. Those who helped were Nick Moore, Andy Ludwig, Jeff Gaede, Tom Wetschka, Matt Moore, Dustin Hejny, John Gaede, Jake Ludwig, Bill Gaede, Dan Battaglia, Andy Rote, Jim Kozlowski, Josiah Laposky, Scott Battaglia, Coach Dan Battaglia and Tommy Battaglia.
- The first hole in one of the season at the Sandstone Area Golf Course was made by Todd Sam on the third hole.
- The East Central dance line has the right moves. Members are: Dana Fogt, Dani Papenfuss, Jennie Marshall, Elisha Best, Steph Orstad, Genny Clausen, Jessie Fogt, Amanda Loew, Erin Miller, Nikki Hejny, Annie Lyon, Constance Slama, and A.J. Thomas.
10 Years Ago
OCTOBER 18, 2012
- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Erika Rivers presents a Governor’s Proclamation to Becky and Lisa Lourey, during a trail dedication ceremony in St. Croix Park naming 80 miles of state trail after CW4 Matt Lourey who was killed in Iraq in 2005.
- Audubon Center of the North Woods held its annual fall open house.
- The Old School Art Center in Sandstone held its first Annual Harvest Fest. The event started with a Wildlife Art Show featuring artist Martye Allen.
- The old Askov bell has been picked up at school and is now in its original building.
- Sandstone Sportsmen’s Club held a field day for Firearm Safety Training.
- The Sandstone City Council unanimously approved a motion to spend up to $5,000 for lights at train parks that would be placed in the crab apple trees that could be used year round.
- The Finlayson-Giese Lions flood relief benefit was held at the community center. The group raised over $1,200.
