50 Years Ago
January 11, 1973
-Minnesota hunters took 56 bear in the state this fall.
-For the first time, Minnesota taxpayers may deduct a portion of their automobile license tags in computing their Federal income tax. The tags cost $10 plus the additional amount based on the value of the cars. The amount in excess of the $10 is deductible.
-Mike Hejny for the Midgets hockey team scored a goal. The team will miss Mike because he is returning to a school out East.
-Mrs. Ed Lundorff reports that $177.60 was donated in the villlage and township for the Minnesota Arthritis Foundation. Mrs. Pat Galvin said Askov gave $50.25.
-Henry Scheeler and Ronald Osladil received staff changes. Scheeler will be Maintenance Superintendent and Osladil Line Superintendent.
-The former Westbrook Motor Garage was destroyed by fire. The fire fighters fought the blaze in 30 below temperatures.
-Black Moon teen band will play at the Sandstone Youth Center Friday. Admission is $1.25.
-Howard Moss’s German Shepherd is a suspect in the pup-snatching. Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Starry report that their black lab had five puppies about five weeks old and they were all missing. A female German Shepherd had carried all five puppies away. They found two puppies on Highway 61 and three puppies in Moss’s kennel. All puppies are doing fine.
-Peoples Gas office in Sandstone was broken into. Jim Harapat said somehow the thieves opened the safe in the office and took about $300. They had broken the lock on the back door.
A “Farewell Party” is being held in the Casino Room in the Shady Rest Hotel for Dennis and Ingrid Landowski.
25 Years Ago
JANUARY 8, 1998
-Sandstone newborn is the first baby of the year at Mercy Hospital. Devin Thane Murphy has the honor.
-Not many stores were open in Sandstone on New Year’s Day, but Sandell’s Super Valu was. Jon Sandell was working alone. Jon needed some change so he brought the deposit bag up front by the cash register. Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., someone took the bag containing food stamps and checks that had been stamped for deposit. Residents are asked to keep an eye out for the bag.
-The 1998 ski-a-thon to fight cancer will not be canceled due to the lack of snow says chairwoman Clara Hovland. Participants may walk if the trails are not good enough.
-David William Maurice was found dead after a rollover.
Prize winners at the Moose Lake Federal Credit union were Anthony Gus, Mathew Cannon, and Mike Mestemacher.
-Bev Laursen retires from the First National Bank of the North.
-Robert J. Stanchfield passed away at the age of 86.
-Tara Brigan is this week’s athlete of the week. Dustin Hejny is this week’s boy’s athlete of the week.
-This year’s volunteer bell ringers were Janna Diggan, Angela Beavens, Sara Diggan, Frank Heitz, John Kern, Phil Lange, Patt Makela, Dave Roth, John Wright and Delores Webber.
10 Years Ago
JANUARY 10, 2013
-Pine County Regional Rail Authority made up of Pine County Board of Commissioners, narrowly approved funding for the Northern Lights Express with a 3-2 vote. This year’s payment will be $6,250.
-Who holds the million-dollar ticket sold in Pine County. The winner has not come forward.
-The search is on for a new East Central Superintendent. Dr. Charlie Kyte’s consulting firm has been hired to work with the community and school board.
-There will be a flood recovery meeting next week in the county.
-Three area fire departments responded to a house fire on Main Street in Rutledge on Sunday. The home was destroyed.
-Trysten Williamson and Ryan Richardson of Sandstone are the proud parents of the first baby of the year born at Mercy Hospital. Their son was delivered by Dr. Kathy Brandli of Gateway Family Health Clinic.
-Lakes and Pines are piloting a new youth homelessness program in Pine and Carlton counties.
-Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier watched two individuals in a remote area for over an hour from nearby pine trees. The fishing partners ended up setting eight lines through the ice and could be heard how much trouble they would be in if the DNR showed up.
-The One-Act Festival contest on Jan. 19 will feature the play The Miracle Worker.
-Mark and Loren Else’s mother turned 90.
-Tim Franklin’s New Year’s resolution is: Take Time to smell the flowers even if we are in the dead of winter.
-Jeannette Kester is named to All State School Board. This is the Minnesota School Board Association’s most prestigious award.
-Lizzy Swanson is this week’s girls athlete of the week at East Central High School.
-Sandstone Lions donated $1,000 to the Read Every Day (RED) program at the East Central School to purchase books. Craig Thorvig, Carl Steffen, Gary Bowen, Bill Gaede, and Wayne Oak read some of the books to the students.
-Patty McQuiston’s New Year’s resolutions were to make it one full year without locking myself out of my car and cover five parades and not take one picture of a politician. Karry White’s was not to do my 16-year-old daughter’s laundry. Sam Griffith said my job has taught me that every day is different and you need flexibility to face each new challenge.”
