75 Years Ago
October 30, 1947
- Mason Peterson sells Viv’s Variety to H. E. Wright of LaCrosse Wisc.
- A large balloon was found on a farm west of Sandstone. It landed in a tree and the fabric was ripped. It is believed to be one of the missing balloons recently released as part of a secret Navy Research project.
- The ninth annual Firemen’s Halloween Ball will be held at Happy’s.
- A “Flying Windmill” is scheduled to visit Sandstone. Residents here will be able to see one of the more amazing developments of modern aviation-the helicopter. The Star and Tribune helicopter will give rides to carrier salesmen in this area.
- Sandstone loses to Moose Lake in a hard fought game. Panthers lost a hectic battle 24-22 to a scrappy Moose Lake team.
50 Years Ago
November 2, 1972
- The Sandstone Chamber of Commerce endorsed supporting Jeanette Seitz of Sandstone for County Commissioner of the 5th District. She is running as a write-in.
- William Lind, junior at the Sandstone High School, was the county winner in the speech contest sponsored by Pine County Soil and Water Conservation District.
- Sandstone High School has been notified that Steven Wagenseller has been named a semi-finalist in the 1973 National Merit Scholarship Program.
- Mrs. Wayne Oak, chairman of the 1972 Little Red Stocking Appeal in Sandstone, announced that the Neighbor-to-Neighbor fund drive will begin on November 2.
- Wright’s Ben Franklin will hold their 25th Anniversary Sale starting this week. Free coffee, cake and ice cream and assorted pastries from Stacy’s Pastry Shop will be served. Also free balloons for the kiddos. Free ivy plants will be given to the first 100 people.
- Nine-year-old Robert Best is the winner of the Punt, Pass and Kick for his age group in the twin cities district finals.
- Pine County Series E and H Savings bonds for the first nine months total $206,887. That is over the top .
- Rides to and from the polls and babysitting in your home will be provided for voters at no cost the day of the election. Chairman John Wright states anyone in need of either should call Wright’s Variety.
- Panther’s finish their finest football season. It came on a crushing ground attack, which saw the Panthers gain 267 yards all on the ground. Steve Schiller recovered a Tiger fumble. Ten plays later Tom Laursen crashed over left tackle from 8 yards out for the winning touchdown. He carried the ball 45 times for 225 yards and returned a second half kickoff 47 yards for a total of 272 yards. Panthers finished second in the East Central conference.
25 Years Ago
October 30, 1997
- Pine County Sheriff’s office received a report of a fight at a residence near Sturgeon Lake and shots had been fired. They found Randy Allen Fett, age 38, of Kerrick lying in the roadway with two apparent gunshot wounds, one to the head. The shooter and owner of the residence was later found hiding in the woods.
- Judy Loken, Arlene Rabe and Richard Noyes were recently elected to the credit union’s committees.
- Nancy Pogatchnik was elected president of the Professional Insurance Agents of Minnesota.
- The Pine County Board accepted the resignation of social service director Bob Walz.
- Dutch Eitens and Norm Lundorff assisted with Sandstone’s fall solid waste collection.
- Dennis Harker receives the prestigious award of 1997 Library Media Technology Leader Award for Educational Leadership.
- Luke Payne is a new member of the 100 Club at the Sandstone Elementary. He just finished reading 100 books.
- Eagle football team holds off Ely Timberwolves but loses to Deer River in Section 7AA semifinals. Dan Battaglia passed for 88 yards and rushed for 125 yards. The line had an excellent offensive game for the Eagles. Dustin Hejny had some super catches.
- Eagles volleyball team wins two and their first playoff match. Jennie Marshall had seven serving points, Genny Clausen had 11. Dana Fogt had a huge 12 kills.
10 Years Ago
November 1, 2012
- Sandstone woman dies from a one-car rollover on Duxbury Road. Judith Tauer, age 72, was the driver. Her car drifted into the other lane and striking a driveway embankment and rolled several times.
- Pine County deputies conducted a traffic stop of Daniel James Franklin’s vehicle in Hinckley. Franklin refused to cooperate, then began fighting.
- Bye, Bye Birdie will be presented at the East Central high school.
- Tim Franklin took his daughter to the deer shack with him. There was a delay since makeup needed to be put on and he told his fellow hunters why he was late.
- International Lions Director Brian Sheehan visits with Sandstone Lion Loren Rabe at the fifty-year celebration of the Sandstone Lions serving this region.
