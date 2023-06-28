The grass land field day in Barnum will be held. St. Louis County Agent, D.T. Grussendorf, will preside. Between 5,000 and 10,000 people are expected to attend the event.
The Sandstone Flower and Garden Club will start a drive to collect voluntary cash contribution to put in a concrete tennis court at the playground. According to C. W. Lewis, park chairman, they have tried to maintain a dirt tennis court but it has not been successful as weeds and quack grass have taken over. Tom Walker is supervising the playground activities and his program will help keep the children off the streets.
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1973
Sandstone’s Mid-summer Festival will have plenty of entertainment on July 6 and 7. Carnival rides will be set up on the Midway. There will be two blocks of rides. Register your kids for the Kiddie Parade. First prize will receive $500 and second prize $200. The choir from the FCI will furnish the entertainment. There will be country music Saturday and fireworks.
Harold M Studnek, 59, drowned in Grindstone Lake on Sunday.
25 Years Ago
June 25, 1998
Rosa Petry has 70 years worth of grand Finlayson memories.
Council sets the price for the airport property at $800 per acre for the 160 acres according to Brad Scott, Sandstone City Administrator.
The Moose Lake Federal Credit Union Community Improvement Fund donated $1000 to be used for playground equipment in Sandstone’s future community park.
Craig Prudhomme, lab school coordinator of the Audubon Center of the North Woods, gave a presentation to the 55 and older senior class who direct deposit their retirement checks with the Moose Lake Federal Credit Union.
East Central takes third in Pacesetter tournament held at East Central School. Members of the blue team are Dustin Hejny, Erik Ecklund, Brandon Huebner, Scott Battaglia, Josiah Laposky, Chris Fredericksen, Ben Drilling, and Joe Hansen. Members of the silver team are Josh Weise, Jake Ludwig, Jim Kozloski, Adam Seymour, Bill Carlin, Brian Jensen, Preston Ludwig, and Mike Christopherson.
Tom Van Brussel, foreign exchange student living at Roger and Holly Underwood’s home returns to his home in Belgium this week.
10 Years Ago
June 27, 2013
Will Steger was the guest speaker at a summer “Dinner at the Lake” event at the Audubon Center of the Northwoods. He is known for his Arctic exploration. He led the first confirmed dogsled journey to the North Pole without re-supply in 1986. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be canoeing on the Arctic Ocean,” said Steger.
The bridge over the Kettle River on Highway 123 is being rehabilitated.
