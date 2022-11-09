75 Years Ago
NOVEMBER 6, 1947
The Sandstone Panthers football team was defeated 20-6 by the strong Taylors Falls. Captain Ray Olson scored the Panther’s lone touchdown.
Drying plant pressure tank explodes and rips a hole in the roof at he Land ‘OLakes Milk Drying Plant. Axel Sandberg and Vern Gage had been working in the warehouse when it happened and had just left the room when it exploded. Manager Sig Swanson said it would take several days to repair the damage.
The annual Armistice Day Dance sponsored by the Sandstone V.F.W. will be held at the Masonic Temple.
R. E. Ballantine of Markville, District Ranger, reports that the fire between Sandstone and Banning cost the state $600 in labor to extinguish. The fire burned for five days. The carelessness of people when the woods are so dry proves very costly and demands a great deal of extra labor.
50 Years Ago
November 9, 1972
Local lad to compete in the National Punt Pass and Kick contest. Robert Best, age nine, was one of six boys named to represent the Minnesota Vikings at the National Football Conference “Punt, Pass, and Kick” competition. The five other winners were from North Dakota and Wisconsin. One parent and one member of Don Hejny Ford, Inc. can accompany Robert to San Francisco for the national contest Dec.16.
Daniel Wimmer, 16, of rural Pine City, was accidentally killed while deer hunting last Saturday north of Duxbury. According to authorities a deer jumped up and a companion shot at the deer. The bullet struck Wimmer in the stomach.
Nixon sweeps the nation. Florian Chmielewski, Douglas Carlson and Everette Koecher were also winners.
The State Board of Education dissolved the Independent School District No. 3 of Aitkin. It is referred to as the McGrath School. 205 sections of land going to McGregor. Mora, Finlayson and Isle got the remaining sections.
Bradley A. Briggle, 20, of Kroschel Township, was killed in an automobile accident near Isle. He attended Sandstone Schools and this past June he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.
Miss Robin J. Greenly, 18, Sandstone, passed away in her sleep unexpectedly at the home of Mrs. Virginia Huebner.
Crowds jam into Wright’s Ben Franklin for the 25th anniversary celebration.
25 Years Ago
November 6, 1997
Money raised by Tom Wetchka’s English classes at East Central High School will be used to purchase pumpkins from the Dale and Tami Eiffler’s pumpkin patch. The Eifflers are donating all proceeds from the pumpkin patch sales to the SIDS Foundation.
Alphilds Starry, Doris Troolin, Edith Kofoed, Lois Hanson, Carol Theis and Dorothy Stockamp are weekly volunteers at the North Pine Food Shelf. Bob Lundorff and Ray Stockamp drive to the cities to pick up food at the food bank.
Joe Giesen was the guess speaker at the Chamber of Commerce meeting. Their special guest was businessman Tony Landh from Sweden, a former AFS student at Sandstone High School. He is the Saab Market Manager for North and South America. Bob Lundorff will be in charge of the Christmas Cash drawings.
Ninth and tenth grade students, Joe Giesen, Pat Dewey and other staff have been roller skating for fun and phy-ed for the past week. The roller skates are designed to be used on gym floors.
10 Years Ago
November 8, 2012
Voter turnout was very heavy in Sandstone on Tuesday.
Every year the Hinckley Lions hold a Halloween Party at the Hinckley Elementary for a safe place to “trick or treat”. Participants bring a donation of money or food for the food shelf. Lion Mark Altoff was the manning the donation table when a teen male grabbed the money donation jar and fled. Elementary Principal Jeff Wilson and High School Principal Brian Masterson and Superintendent Rob Prater. They caught up with the teen and took the jar of money back as he was getting in the car with other occupants. The suspect sprinted away with all three men chasing him. As they were nearing the suspect, he ran into a tree. Deputies arrived at the scene. The three men are the Halloween Party Superheroes.
The Hinckley Grand Cinema did a digital upgrade project. It marks the end of 35mm films. The new digital conversion is a $430,000 project.
Nurse Practitioner Genny Swenson is welcomed to the Gateway Family Health Clinic.
