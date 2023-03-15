The second seeded East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team hosted the seventh seeded Braham Bombers to start their Section 5A playoffs on Thursday and went on to a dominant victory.
The Eagles had a great week of practice and were excited for playoff basketball. Another great crowd was on hand, and the team got them fired up with a quick start.
Jacob Dixon won the tip which led to a score by Ben Carlin.
Carlin converted a lay-up from the other block, which was followed by a Kyle McDonald lay-up and a pair of free throws by Dixon. After the first three minutes, EC led 8-0.
Braham got on the board with a free throw, but lay-ups by Dixon and Carlin stretched the early lead to double digits.
Braham scored the next two baskets.
Nathan Zielinski converted on a floater in the lane and a jump shot that extended the lead back to eleven. The Eagle scoring run continued with another Carlin lay-up and three-pointers by Zielinski and Dixon. At 9:05 the lead was 24-5.
The scores continued to come in bunches for the Eagles. After a Zielinski lay-up and a free throw by Xavior Letexier, Carlin ventured out from the paint to bury a three-pointer and extend the lead to 30-7.
The Eagles kept up the pressure with Zielinski finishing the half with a dunk to give the Eagles a 45-16 lead going into the break.
Coach Darren Fogt encouraged the Eagles to stay the course with patience on offense, to take care of the basketball, and to continue their defensive pressure in the second half.
The Eagles followed through on all points.
Zielinski knocked down a pair of free throws to start the second half scoring for the Eagles. Braham scored a field goal, but Warren Carlson and Dixon made three-pointers extending the lead to 53-18.
At the 14:45 mark, a Carlin lay-up started a 12-0 run where the Eagles did a great job of waiting for open shots and were rewarded with lay-ups and free throws.
Complementing the Eagles’ offense was a defensive effort that was nothing short of stifling as the team held the Bombers to four points over the last 15 minutes of the game.
Dylan Lundberg put back a pair of offensive rebounds, and Ramsey Keranen made a free throw in the closing minutes as the Eagles cruised to a 76-24 victory.
Carlin had another outstanding performance with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocked shots. He was followed by Zielinski with 19 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Dixon narrowly missed another double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Backcourt duo Carlson and McDonald contributed seven and six points respectively. Lundberg scored four, Letexier three, and Keranen one to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
Coach Fogt said, “The boys played a technically clean game on defense versus Braham. Combine that with some solid offense and we ended up with running time and a blowout victory. Anytime you get that in the playoffs, it’s a great night! I’m so proud of the guys!”
The subsection semi-final games were postponed on Saturday due to the winter storm. They were rescheduled for Monday with the Eagles taking on the Kaleidoscope Charter School of Otsego, and Barnum facing Cromwell-Wright. The subsection final will take place on Wednesday in Hinckley with the Section 5A championship to be decided on Friday at a Hinckley-Finlayson School to be determined. All updated tournament brackets are available at www.mshsl.org.
