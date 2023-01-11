The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team made the trip to Swanville on Thursday to take on the Bulldogs. This was Swanville’s first game in over two weeks, and they entered the contest with a 3-2 record.
Considering the break for Swanville and the long gameday bus ride for East Central, the sluggish start to the game was not surprising.
Jacob Dixon and Kyle McDonald got the scoring going for the Eagles with a pair of lay-ups.
McDonald hit a three-pointer at the 14:10 mark to give the Eagles a 7-4 lead, but the Bulldogs scored the next 5 to take a 9-7 lead after the first six minutes of play. Dixon added another lay-up, and Nathan Zielinski hit a pair of shots from the baseline to put the Eagles back up 13-9.
East Central kept the momentum rolling for the rest of the half, stretching the lead to 25-17 by the 5:30 mark. During the last minutes of the first half, they stepped up their defensive pressure and also hit several shots. Highlights included three-pointers by Zielinski and Ben Carlin and a steal and lay-up by McDonald that pushed the Eagles’ lead to 20. The halftime score was 42-24.
The Eagles’ steady play continued in the second half. Zielinski scored the first eight points of the half for East Central with a pair of field goals and four free throws. At the 14:00 mark, the Eagles led 50-31.
Swanville had several opportunities to make a run, but they could not get any consistency going with their offense. The Bulldogs finished the game with an abysmal three for 24 on three-point shots.
The Eagles struggled with long range shooting as well; however, they did a great job taking care of the basketball with only 13 turnovers for the night. They were able to get 20 points from 17 Bulldog turnovers and converted 26 offensive rebounds into 30 points.
Coach Darren Fogt was particularly impressed with the efforts of the Eagles as they closed out the first half and throughout the remainder of the game. He praised the team for their intensity in practice and how it translated to results in the game. He said, “The boys have shown that focus and sustained effort pay off. I’m very proud of them!”
Overall, it was a good team win for the Eagles. Statistical leaders were Zielinski with 24 points and 6 rebounds. Dixon added 18 points and 13 boards, while Kyle McDonald scored 14 and added four steals. Ben Carlin turned in a double-double performance with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Xavior LeTexier contributed two points. Ramsey Keranen led the Eagles in assists with three.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 4-5 on the year.
The Eagles game at Braham was postponed due to weather and will be made up on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Eagles played Moose Lake/Willow River on Monday, Jan. 9 and will travel to Hinckley on Friday, Jan. 13.
