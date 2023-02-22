The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team played a pair of close games on the road late this week, losing at Upsala and defeating Braham.
On Friday, the Eagles visited Upsala to take on the Cardinals.
The Eagles started well with Nathan Zielinski making a corner 3-pointer and Kyle McDonald driving for a lay-up giving the Eagles a quick 5-0 lead.
McDonald and Zielinski each added free throws, and Ben Carlin made a layup giving the Eagles a 13-4 lead. A Xavior LeTexier 3-pointer, Jacob Dixon free throws, and a McDonald jump shot gave the Eagles a 20-8 lead near the half-way point of the first half.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, Dixon would find himself in foul trouble, and the Cardinals would find their range from the perimeter.
Upsala went on a 10-0 run tightening the score to 20-18. Carlin’s put back lay-up and Zielinski’s drive and free throw got the score back to 25-18 at 3:45.
Upsala ended the first half with a 10-5 run, resulting in a 30-28 half-time lead for the East Central.
Carlin started the second half with a pair of scores, and Warren Carlson buried two free throws to extend the lead to 36-30.
However, Upsala got dialed back in from the perimeter, and three straight 3-pointers gave them a 41-37 lead at 11:50.
Zielinski got the Eagles back in front at 9:50 with a lay-up resulting in a 42-41 East Central lead.
Upsala responded with their second 10-0 run of the game, opening a 51-42 lead.
Zielinski stopped the run with a layup at 6:41, which put him past the 1,000-point mark for his high school career.
Once again, the Eagles battled back with a Dixon jumper, a McDonald free throw, and a Zielinski 3-pointer at 3:00. This bought them within 1 at 56-55.
Upsala answered with a score, but a pair of Carlin layups gave the Eagles a one-point lead at 59-58.
Unfortunately, the Eagles missed their remaining shots and committed a couple of costly turnovers resulting in a 62-59 Cardinal victory.
Zielinski led the Eagles with 22 points and 5 assists. McDonald
scored 14. Carlin tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dixon was held to 5 points on three shots but did manage 10 rebounds in limited minutes. LeTexier added 4, and Carlson 2 to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
On Saturday, the Eagles continued their quest for a Great River Conference title with a matinee at Braham.
Kyle McDonald traded baskets with the Bombers in the opening minutes as Braham jumped to a 9-6 lead.
Ben Carlin responded with a field goal. As usual on this day, Braham responded with an immediate score.
Braden Olson came off the bench and tied the game at 11-11 with a 3-pointer from the corner.
Braham responded again, but Braden Olson evened the score at 13-13 with a steal and layup at the 9:30 mark.
The game would continue in similar fashion with neither team extending a lead beyond three points for the entire first half. Braham led 27-25 at the intermission.
Dixon tied the game early in the second half with a basket that would be his last score in the paint.
Braham would continue making shots opening a 39-34 lead. At 11:40 Zielinski broke free for a dunk that closed the gap to three.
Soon after, the Eagles scored again with Dixon moving out to the perimeter and knocking down a three-point shot. He continued to hit big shots down the stretch, with four more three-pointers to keep the Eagles in the game.
At 5:20, Zielinski scored on a lay-up, and the Eagles regained the lead 52-51.
The game remained tight with Zielinski breaking a 59-59 tie with a floater in the lane with a minute to go. Braham made a free throw to pull back within one, and Zielinski buried two free throws in the closing seconds to get the lead back to 63-60.
Braham was unable to get a good shot off as the horn sounded, and the Eagles escaped with a huge victory. They remain in first place in the conference with an overall record of 15-8.
Zielinski finished with 22 points, and Dixon added 20. McDonald scored 10, Carlin 6, and Olson 5 for the Eagles.
The Eagles host Ogilvie on Thursday for their final conference game of the season.
Coach Darren Fogt said, “Another big week for the boys! Zielinski hitting a big milestone in the loss to Upsala. Dixon hitting a career high of five three pointers in a win at Braham. Should be a great week this week. It will be parents’ night on Thursday with Ogilvie coming to town. Looking forward to it!”
