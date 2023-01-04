The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team traveled to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School Wednesday and Thursday for their annual holiday tournament.
On Wednesday EC played the host HLWW Lakers who entered the game with a 3-3 record. Ben Carlin opened the scoring with a three-pointer from the corner, and the Lakers responded with a three of their own.
The Lakers capitalized on several EC turnovers and opened a gradual lead. However, a three-pointer by Kyle McDonald and a steal and lay-up by Braydon Olson at 4:40 brought the Eagles back within 3 at 22-19. HLWW took a 37-27 lead at half-time.
The second half was similar with the Eagles unable to gain any momentum. A Nathan Zielinski field goal at 11:20 made the score 47-40, but that was as close as the Eagles would get for the rest of the game.
HLWW pulled away for the 73-57 win.
Zielinski led the way in scoring with 18 points. Jacob Dixon added 14 points and 15 rebounds.
On Thursday the Eagles played the third-place game against Hope Academy of Minneapolis. Hope Academy entered the game with a 1-5 record. They were defeated on Wednesday by Minnewaska Area 67-45 in their opening tournament game. Hope Academy is a young team featuring athleticism and pressure defense.
Jacob Dixon opened the scoring with 2 quick buckets, but the lead was short lived. A 13-0 run by Hope Academy resulted in a 13-4 deficit for the Eagles.
The Eagles fought back with lay-ups by Dixon and Warren Carlson and a three-pointer by Nathan Zielinksi tying the game at 15-15.
Hope Academy was able to slow down the EC rally. However, 3 late three-pointers by Kyle McDonald led the Eagles to a 33-29 half-time lead.
Coach Darren Fogt challenged the Eagle squad during the break, and they responded. Dixon and Zielinski scored quick baskets, and Xaviar LeTexier added a three-pointer and 2 lay-ups as part of a 16-0 run to start the second half.
Brayden Olson hit a three-pointer at 11:10 to extend the lead to 55-33.
The Eagles continued to wear down their opponent and coasted to a 79-43 victory. Dixon led the way with 20 points followed by Zielinski and McDonald with 18 each. The Eagles improved to 3-5 on the season with the win.
Coach Fogt said, “I feel like we let one slip away from us against Howard Lake. Poor free throw shooting, turnovers, and too many misses on easy shots cost us the game.” He added, “Our second half performance against Hope Academy was the type of basketball that I expect us to play every time out. We had great energy and, more importantly, great execution in all aspects of the game.”
The Eagles opened 2023 with road games at Braham on January 3, at Swanville on January 5, and will play Moose Lake/Willow River at Willow River on January 9.
