Eagle boys victorious over Wrens, Tigers, Raiders

The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team continued their winning ways notching victories over the Wrenshall Wrens, Rush City Tigers, and Mille Lacs Raiders.
The Eagles traveled to Wrenshall on Monday. The Eagles grabbed a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes with layups by Kyle McDonald and Ben Carlin, followed by three-pointers by Carlin and Xavior Letexier.
Jacob Dixon added three lay-ups, and at 12:45 the Eagles led 17-9.
The Eagles were on fire from the perimeter for the remainder of the first half. McDonald made four three-pointers, Letexier hit two more, and Ramsey Keranen added one as well.
Leading Eagle scorer Nathan Zielinski had a relatively quiet half with six points, but the Eagles took a 51-33 lead into the break.
Dixon, McDonald, and Zielinski would account for the Eagles’ first 26 points of the second half as the lead increased to 77-54.
Warren Carlson got in on the 3-point action at 4:05, and the Eagles led 86-62.
The Eagles kept rolling with Dylan Lundberg scoring on a field goal and two free throws. Braden Olson and Keranen finished the scoring with lay-ups as the Eagles cruised to a 99-78 win.
McDonald led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Zielinski with 22 points and seven assists. Dixon had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Other scorers were Letexier nine, Carlin seven, Carlson six, Keranen five, Lundberg four, and Olson two.
On Tuesday, the Eagles played their first home game in 38 days hosting the Rush City Tigers in an important Great River Conference contest.
The Eagles picked up where they left off on Monday night. Kyle McDonald buried 3-pointers from each corner and scored a lay-up. Nathan Zielinski hit a three as well, and the Eagles were up 11-0 in the first three minutes of the game.
The Eagles continued their blazing start with Xavior Letexier making a 3-pointer, Ben Carlin hitting a field goal, and Ramsey Keranen converting a steal into a reverse lay-up making the score 22-9 at 11:30.
Warren Carlson and Zielinski added three-pointers, and Jacob Dixon, Zielinski, and McDonald made lay-ups extending the lead to 34-12. The lead grew to 52-26 at the half.
The second half was more of the same. The Eagles continued to widen the lead defeating the Tigers 93-57.
The Eagles shot nearly 50 percent for the game including 14 for 28 from beyond the arc. They were also 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Zielinski scored 26 points and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Dixon registered another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. McDonald scored 20, and Letexier added 16. Carlson scored six. Carlin and Keranen each scored two.
On Friday, the Eagles went to Onamia to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders.
The Eagles continued to roll offensively. Jacob Dixon was a force inside, with 16 points in the first half. Kyle McDonald and Nathan Zielinski each scored eight in the half.
Overall, the Eagles played a steady game and pulled away for a 76-48 victory.
Dixon was the high scorer with 27 points. Ben Carlin made five 3-pointers on the night to finish with 15. Zielinski scored 15, and McDonald finished with 12. Braden Olson and Xavior Letexier scored two each, as did freshman Thomas Kam who hit a pair of free throws for his first varsity points. Dylan Lundberg also hit a free-throw.
The three wins improved the Eagles record to 10-5 on the year including 6-0 in the Great River Conference.
Coach Darren Fogt said, “It was a great week for EC basketball. We played so well against Rush City. The boys really made me proud. Then we went to Onamia and took care of business. These guys show progress every week!”
The Eagles hosted Pine City on Tuesday in a rematch of the current top teams in the conference. They will host Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday and Cromwell-Wright on Friday.
