East Central boys take the game from Pine City

Nathan Zielinski goes in for the basket in the Eagles game against the Mille Lacs Raiders. East Central wins 84-35.

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

The Pine City gym was full of screaming fans. East Central Eagles defeated the Pine City Dragons on the Dragon’s home court on Friday night and the fans stormed the court. The final score was 49-46 Eagles.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.