East Central boys take the game from Pine City

The Pine City gym was full of screaming fans. East Central Eagles defeated the Pine City Dragons on the Dragon’s home court on Friday night and the fans stormed the court. The final score was 49-46 Eagles.
The Eagles started Warren Carlson, Xavior LeTexier, Nathan Zielinski, Jacob Dixon, and Benjamin Carlin. Kyle McDonald, a regular starter, was at home sick and wasn’t able to make the game.
The team in the lead went back-and-forth the entire game. At halftime it was 24-24. Pine City had four starters with four fouls near the end of the game. Several of the Pine City starters did not score in the second half.
Carlin laid one in with five minutes left in the game making the score 42-41 Eagles, but turned his ankle and went to the locker room with the injury and did not re-enter the game.
With 36.2 seconds left in the game, the Eagles were in the lead 47-46 and got fouled. Nathan Zielinski went to line to seal the win for East Central.
“The win at Pine was great for our kids and our program as a whole,” said Coach Darren Fogt, “The kids played their hearts out. At times we had three freshmen on the court, they played with maturity beyond their years.” LeTexier, Brayden Olson, and Carlin are freshmen.
The scoring leader was Zielinski, 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and 1 steal. Carlin scored nine points, nine rebounds and two assists. LeTexier had seven points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block. Carlson played intense defense and scored six points. Dixon pulled down ten rebounds, scoring six points and had two blocks. Olson scored five points and was in-your-face on the defensive end.
Eagles intense defense caused a lot of problems for the Dragons. “In the end it was one of our seniors, Nathan Zielinski, that made his free throws after muscling a couple of Pine City players under the boards for an offensive rebound, that made the final deficit three points,” said Coach Fogt.
The Eagles defeated Mille Lacs 84-35 on Monday, Dec. 5. They have two wins and lost to Red Wing and Hastings. They will play Chisholm at home on Friday, Dec. 16 and Carlton on Dec. 20. Then they are off until the new year.
