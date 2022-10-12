East Central High School kicked off homecoming week with coronation on Monday. The 2022 king is Nathan Zelinski and Izzy Olson was crowned queen. Homecoming week continues with dress up days: Wednesday: Dad Day, Thursday: Decade Day, Friday: Spirit Day with the following events as well: Cross Country runs the football from Braham, the Homecoming Hustle at 5 p.m. at the Track and Varsity Football will take on Braham to end the week. Top left: Patch Gustafson (MC) Adam Pinson (Usher) COURT: Austin Clennon, Adam Nelson, Kyle McDonald, Dante Tillman CROWN BEARER: Flint Kester KING: Nathan Zielinski
