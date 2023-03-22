The East Central boys’ basketball season ended Monday in Hinckley with a loss to the Kaleidoscope Charter School Comets.
The Eagles came into the game with confidence and had the benefit of a short trip to Hinckley and a good crowd of local fans showing their vocal support.
The game started well for East Central with a Nathan Zielinski lay-up and a rebound and putback by Jacob Dixon to give the Eagles a quick lead. The Comets got on the board with a lay-up, which was followed by another Dixon lay-up and free throw. At the 15:00 mark, the Eagles led 7-2.
A Zielinski 3-pointer, and lay-ups by Dixon and Ben Carlin, contributed to a run that stretched the lead to 14-5.
The teams exchanged lay-ups, and the Eagle lead was 16-7 at the 11:30 mark.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, a few turnovers and Dixon going to the bench with foul trouble, led to a 11-2 run for the Comets. A Kaleidoscope three-pointer at 7:50 tied the game at 18-18.
Zielinski countered with another trey, but three free throws by the Comets tied the score again.
Xavior Letexier knocked down a 3-pointer, and Zielinski sliced to the basket for a lay-up giving the Eagles a 26-21 lead.
The teams traded scores with Carlin putting back a rebound, and Kyle McDonald finding Brayden Olson for a lay-up that brought the score to 30-26.
Kaleidoscope responded with three quick lay-ups to take a 32-30 lead. However, Nathan Zielinski drained a three-pointer from the top of the arc to give the Eagles a 33-32 halftime lead.
McDonald got into the scoring column with a lay-up to open the second half. The Comets responded with a 3-pointer, and McDonald answered with a jump shot which was quickly followed by another Comet score to tie the game at 37-37.
McDonald made a reverse lay-up which was followed by a Comet three-pointer giving them the lead again at 40-39. Warren Carlson tied it up 40-40 with a free throw at 12:30.
The teams continued to trade scores until a 6-0 Comet run put them up 50-47. Letexier made his second three of the night tying the score 50-50 at the 7:35 mark.
Kaleidoscope answered with a pair of lay-ups, giving them their first two-possession lead at 54-50. Dixon made two free throws at 5:20 bringing the Eagles back within two points. The Comets made two more lay-ups extending their lead to 58-52.
McDonald got loose for a lay-up, and the teams exchanged three-pointers bringing the score to 61-57 at the 4:10 mark.
The Comets followed Carlin’s three with a lay-up, and the lead was back to six.
The Eagles clawed their way back, however, with McDonald and Letexier hitting threes on each side of a Kaleidoscope lay-up, and when Zielinski got to the hoop for a lay-up at 1:36, the score was tied again at 65-65.
Kaleidoscope responded with an immediate three-pointer. The teams exchanged free throws making the score 69-66 with 45 seconds remaining. Neither team would score in the closing moments, and when a late three-point attempt by the Eagles missed the mark, the horn sounded giving the Comets a 69-66 victory.
Coach Darren Fogt said, “It was an unfortunate end to a fantastic season.”
Seniors Zielinski and McDonald led the Eagle scoring attack with 24 and 12 points respectively. Letexier, Dixon, and Carlin each had nine. Olson had two, and Carlson one to round out the scoring.
Coach Fogt said, “Nathan and Kyle will certainly be missed, but the positive impact that they left on the program will last.”
He also spoke well of the returning core of players stating, “The boys will learn from the loss. We are already in the weight room getting stronger for next season. We’re set up for another good run!”
He added, “I just plain love the process, the teaching, the camaraderie, and the lasting relationships. I’d like to thank the fans for their support, and I’d like to let ‘em know that we’ll be back with a vengeance next year!”
In addition to their Great River Conference Championship, the Eagles received several post-season awards. Nathan Zielinski, Kyle McDonald and Jacob Dixon were named all-conference while Ben Carlin was honorable mention. Zielinski was named conference Most Valuable Player, and coach Darren Fogt was recognized as Coach of the Year.
Overall, it was a fun season. A full roster of players worked hard day in and day out and should give the Eagles optimism for continued success in the future.
Finally, the Eagles would like to thank managers Cloe Eberhardt and Laura Johnsen for their work with the team again this season.
Congratulations on a great season Eagles!
