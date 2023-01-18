East Central Eagles take down Rebels, Jaguars

Nathan Zielinski led the Eagles in scoring with 18 points against the Rebels and 27 points against the Jaguars. 

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team played a pair of intense road games with their neighbors to the north and south this week, claiming victories over both the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars.

