East Central Eagles take down Rebels, Jaguars

The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team played a pair of intense road games with their neighbors to the north and south this week, claiming victories over both the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars.
On Monday, the Eagles traveled to Willow River hoping to put an end to a winless streak versus the Rebels dating back to the 2005-06 season.
The Rebels opened with a rebound and lay-up, and the Eagles answered with a three-pointer by Ben Carlin.
Eagles center, Jacob Dixon, picked up two quick fouls and then his third at 12:45 which would send him to the bench for the remainder of the first half. At that point, the Rebels had opened a 10-3 lead.
Nathan Zielinski responded with a 3-pointer. He and Carlin kept the Eagles close in Dixon’s absence, but the Rebels slowly rebuilt a 25-17 lead. The Eagles would follow with another three by Zielinski and a put back lay-up by Kyle McDonald. McDonald buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 25-25.
The score remained tied 31-31 at halftime.
The second half continued with neither team able to stretch the lead beyond five points. At 1:50 a McDonald 3-pointer from the corner gave the Eagles the lead at 59-58. The Rebels regained the lead 60-59 with a short field goal with 38 seconds remaining. The Eagles got three shots, but the Rebels finally came away with a rebound.
A time-out with seven seconds remaining resulted in an inbounds pass near half-court. As the pass came in, the Rebels player cut toward the basket as the pass went toward the center circle. Kyle McDonald beat the Rebels to the ball and took it in for a lay-up to give the Eagles the 61-60 victory.
Zielinski led the Eagles with 18 points. McDonald had 17 points, and Carlin added 11. Dixon scored eight, Xavior LeTexier tallied five, and Warren Carlson added two to round out the Eagles’ scoring.
On Friday, the Eagles traveled to Hinckley for a Great River Conference contest with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars opened the scoring with a field goal. The Eagles offense came alive with a 13-0 run with all five Eagle starters getting in the scoring column.
A Kyle McDonald three-pointer at 12:00 extended the Eagles’ lead to 19-6. The Jaguars responded with an immediate 9-0 run to bring it back to 19-16.
The Eagles made another run, and a pair of Nathan Zielinski free throws extended the Eagles’ lead back to 33-20. The Eagles took a 45-37 lead into half-time.
The teams played evenly for the opening minutes of the second half. At 11:46 a Zielinski drive and score made it 59-46.
Zielinski scored again at 7:00 bringing the score to 74-63.
The Jaguars were not going away, however, and their 8-0 run closed the gap to 74-71 with 4:30 to play.
A pair of free throws and a lay-up by Jacob Dixon put an end to the Jaguar rally, and the Eagles hung on for the 86-81 victory.
Zielinski led the Eagles with 27 points followed by Dixon with 18, Carlin with 15, McDonald with 13, LeTexier with 11, and Carlson with two.
The win brings the Eagles’ record to 6-5, including 3-0 conference play.
Coach Darren Fogt was pleased with the Eagles’ effort this week. He said, “The boys showed incredible resilience this week. Two tough wins against quality teams. In both wins we showed good maturity.”
The Eagles travel to Ogilvie on Thursday, Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.