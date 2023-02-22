East Central girls close out their regular season

The East Central Lady Eagles finished their regular season this past week with a 7-19 record. They will be awaiting final Section 5A seeding but will likely open the post-season on the road on Thursday, March 2.
The Eagles girls’ basketball team played three games this week traveling to Mora and Hill City and hosting South Ridge.
On Monday, the Eagles visited Mora to take on the Mustangs.
After two Mora baskets, the Eagles took an early lead. McKenzie Ludwig was fouled on a layup and converted her free throw. Carley Watrin followed with a rebound and put back making the score 5-4.
Mora followed with two more baskets. However, Ludwig converted her second layup and free throw at 12:01 tying the score at 8-8. Watrin and Ludwig each added layups, and the Eagles led 12-10.
Mora countered with a 5-0 run, putting them up 15-12. They extended the lead to 24-19 at half-time.
Mora started the second half with a 3-pointer. Elsie Laursen responded with two jumpers bringing the Eagles back within four at 27-23.
Jemi Keranen had a baseline drive making the score 31-25, but that would be the closest the Eagles would get for the rest of the evening. Mora went on to win 49-32.
Ludwig paced the Eagles with 17 points. Laursen scored 8, Watrin 4, and Keranen tallied 3.
On Tuesday, the Eagles traveled to Hill City to take on the Hill City/Northland Storm. The first half was very competitive with both teams making multiple long-range shots. Jemi Keranen scored from beyond the arc and Elsie Laursen followed with a pair of three pointers to account for the Eagles’ first nine points.
McKenzie Ludwig also had a productive half with three field goals and three free throws.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Storm were red hot from the perimeter, making seven 3-pointers enroute to a 29-26 half-time advantage.
The Eagles would not gain any momentum in the second half as they struggled to get any consistent offense going. Laursen made three field goals, including her third 3-pointer, and Izzy Olson got to the line making four free throws, but the Eagles fell to the Storm 50-42.
Laursen led the Eagles with 17 points followed by Ludwig with 12. Keranen had 7, and Olson finished with 6.
On Friday, the Eagles hosted the 18-5 South Ridge Panthers for their final regular season game. Prior to the game, the Eagles recognized seniors Carly Watrin, Izzy Olson, Jemi Keranen, and McKenzie Ludwig.
The Eagles started tough with Elsie Laursen making a jump shot and Jemi Keranen and Izzy Olson adding two free throws each. Following Keranen’s free throws, the Eagles trailed 9-6.
South Ridge then went on a 21-0 run extending the Panthers’ lead to 30-6. The Panthers’ run was interrupted to honor the South Ridge all-time leading scorer Adella Olesiak when she hit the 2,000 point milestone.
The score at intermission was 32-8.
The Eagles played a much closer game in the second half but could not make up the first half deficit. South Ridge went on to win 53-28.
Once again Ludwig and Laursen led the Eagles’ scoring with 11 and 8 points respectively. Keranen added 4 points, Olson 3, and Mason Belanger had 2 for East Central.
Coach Roger Keller said, “The Eagles finished the season with three losses, but continued to play aggressive defense slowing high scoring teams down. On the other end, the offensive output has not been able to match the play of their opponents. On the road at Mora and Hill City, the eagles played evenly matched teams but found themselves on the losing end of these tight matches.”
Regarding Friday’s game Keller noted, “South Ridge averages nearly 80 point per game, the Eagles held the visitors to just over 50 points and matched point for point in the second half. Unfortunately, the first half lead was too large for the Eagles to overcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.