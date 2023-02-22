East Central girls close out their regular season

East Central senior, Jemi Keranen works her way around a South Ridge defender in the Eagles final game of the season. Keranen scored four points in the Eagles 53-28 loss to the Panthers.

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine county news

The East Central Lady Eagles finished their regular season this past week with a 7-19 record. They will be awaiting final Section 5A seeding but will likely open the post-season on the road on Thursday, March 2. 

