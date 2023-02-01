East Central girls defeat the Wrens, Rebels

The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team had a hectic week with four games on the schedule. They finished the week with two victories and two losses.
The Eagles started the week hosting the Wrenshall Wrens on Monday night. Elsie Laursen gave them a quick spark hitting three fast jump shots. Jemi Keranen hit a jumper as well giving the Eagles the early 8-4 lead.
At 8:05 Wrenshall made a three-pointer giving them the 9-8 lead.
Izzy Olson heated up for the remainder of the first half with three field goals and a pair of free-throws. Laursen and Keranen each hit again from the outside as well, and the Eagles led 20-15 at half time.
The Eagles gradually pulled away in the second half. McKenzie Ludwig and Chandra Nelson scored coming out of the break. Laursen continued her hot hand as well with three more scores, and when Carly Watrin got on the board at 9:20, the Eagles led 30-17.
East Central went on to win 45-24. The Eagles did a very good job taking care of the ball in this game with only 10 turnovers.
Laurson led the Eagles with 20 points. Olson scored 8 and grabbed 7 boards. Ludwig scored 6 points, Watrin added 5, Keranen scored 4, and Nelson scored 2.
On Tuesday, the Eagles traveled to Rush City for a Great River Conference rematch with the Tigers.
The Eagles struggled to get their offense going falling behind 8-0 in the opening minutes. Chandra Nelson got the Eagles on the board with a free-throw at 14:50.
Elsie Laursen and McKenzie Ludwig were the only other Eagles to get in the scoring column for the first half. The Tigers took a 28-16 lead into the intermission.
The Tigers scored the first six points of the second half. The teams traded scores for several possessions with Laursen, Mason Belanger, and Carly Watrin each hitting from the outside.
The Eagles were not able to gain any momentum though and fell to the Tigers 72-55.
It was another game where the Eagles made a higher percentage of shots, but turnovers and a strong offensive rebounding game by the opponent led to 32 fewer overall shot attempts for the Eagles.
Ludwig and Laursen again paced the Eagles with 23 and 18 points respectively. Izzy Olson had a strong second half finishing with 7 points. Belanger, Watrin, and Jemi Keranen each scored 2 points, and Nelson finished with 1.
On Thursday, the Eagles traveled to Isle to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders.
Elsie Laursen gave the Eagles a 2-0 with a quick jump shot.
Unfortunately, the Eagles’ scoring went dormant for eight minutes, and the Raiders took a 15-2 lead. Laursen hit a running shot, a lay-up, and a pair of free throws, but the only other scoring for the Eagles for the half was an Izzy Olson free-throw. The Raiders led 21-9 at the half.
McKenzie Ludwig hit four lay-ups and a pair of free throws coming out of the break, but the Raiders kept making shots as well. Jemi Keranen made two free throws at 10:10, but the Raiders still led by 31-22.
The Eagles closed the margin but ultimately fell to the Raiders 45-39, giving Mille Lacs their first victory of the season.
Ludwig led the Eagles with 17 second half points. Laursen finished with 14, Keranen with 5, and Olson with 3.
The Eagles wrapped up the week on Friday with a home game versus the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels.
The Eagles grabbed a 4-0 lead on a jump shot by Carly Watrin and a McKenzie Ludwig lay-up. That would be the largest lead of the half for either team as neither team gained momentum. Chandra Nelson and Elsie Laursen added baskets, and when Mason Belanger converted a steal into a lay-up at 6:35, the score was 15-15.
The Rebels got into early foul trouble which led to 16 free throws for the Eagles in the half. Unfortunately, the Eagles only converted on six, and the Rebels took a 21-19 lead into half time.
The Rebels started the half on a 7-0 run to take a 28-19 lead.
Laursen made a 3-pointer at 13:30 to make it 28-22. The Rebels responded with a field goal to extend the lead back to 30-22.
The Eagles went on a 8-0 run of their own to tie the score 30-30 at the 9:40 mark. The teams would go back and forth until two Ludwig field goals and two Laursen free throws gave the Eagles their largest lead of the night at 43-37.
The Rebels tried to mount a comeback, but two Watrin free-throws were just enough to let the Eagles escape with the 45-44 victory.
Ludwig led the Eagles with 15 points followed by Laursen with 14. Nelson had a strong game tallying 8 points. Watrin finished with 5, and Belanger added 3 points.
The win improves the Eagles’ record to 5-13.
The Eagles traveled to Pine City on Tuesday and will play at Hinckley-Finlayson on Friday.
